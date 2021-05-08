ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Fire Department responded to a fire at Titus Towers #1 on South Plain Street around 9:45 p.m. on May 7. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from an apartment. Inside they found a fire burning in the room and a person inside. The sprinkler system had activated. The occupant was taken outside and treated by EMS.
The fire was completely extinguished, and upon searching the apartment and adjacent apartments were checked. Another occupant was found in a smoke-filled apartment next door. That person was removed and checked by Bangs Ambulance paramedics. Neither person was injured.
There was fire and smoke damage in the apartment as well as water damage from the sprinkler. The Ithaca Housing Authority was working on clean up and accommodations for those involved. The Cayuga Heights FD stood by in their station to cover other IFD calls.
The Ithaca Fire Department credits a working smoke detector, fire alarm and sprinkler system for the early notification and quick response for keeping this fire to the original apartment.
