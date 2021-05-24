ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Fire Department’s rope rescue team rescued an injured woman at the 30-Foot Dam near Giles Street. The woman had been swimming and was injured while jumping to a rock platform. The rescue crew was dispatched around 7 p.m. on May 24.
Bangs Ambulance paramedics and IFD firefighters made their way down the trail from the Giles Street entrance using four-wheel drive vehicles, a ladder and rescue gear to reach the injured woman and three others down from the rock platform. Once removed, crews splinted the victim’s injured ankle and brought her out on the 4x4. She was treated by paramedics and transported to an area hospital.
The fire department wants to remind everyone to only hike on approved paths and never swim in any restricted locations.
“Heed all warning signs, use common sense and please be safe this summer!”
