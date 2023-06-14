As the Ithaca Fire Department celebrates its 200th anniversary, Acting Fire Chief Rob Covert leads it forward into a safer, more productive future. Covert, who began his current role in March, spoke to The Ithaca Times about firefighter recruitment, department archives, and plans for a new fire station on East Hill.
Covert’s appointment to Acting Fire Chief follows a lifelong career in firefighting. In high school, he joined his local department in Lodi, Seneca County. He got involved with the Ithaca Fire Department through Cornell’s student bunker program two years before he graduated from the School of Industrial and Labor Relations in 1989. He has since served as a Lieutenant, Assistant Chief, and Deputy Chief under former Acting Fire Chief Tom Parsons.
Covert said that he learned the basics of department administration and got involved with special project management as Deputy Chief. Now, he’s continuing last year’s work.
“I’m essentially continuing to steer the ship in the same direction it was going,” he said.
Chief among the IFD’s special projects is a proposed fire station on East Hill. The IFD has nearly finalized its plans, and they hope to close on the property this summer. Their current East Hill station was built in the 1960s, and Covert stated that an updated location and design will benefit firefighters.
“One of the biggest lessons learned in fire station design is looking at having a ‘clean’ and ‘dirty’ side of the station,” he said. To avoid spreading carcinogenic materials after a call, firefighters in updated stations can remove their gear and access showers right off the truck base.
The new location will also give firetrucks easier road access. The current East Hill station sits at the heart of Collegetown, where businesses and pedestrian traffic are dense. The new location is only a few blocks away, but it’s much less populated.
The IFD is also implementing a new records management system, which keeps track of staffing, assets, and mandatory reporting for calls. Covert stated that it will digitize and centralize the preplan information stored across Ithaca’s stations. This will improve the department’s timing, productivity, and safety on missions.
Covert prioritizes recruitment and training within the department. He stated that the IFD continually spreads the word about firefighting jobs, and they work hard to prepare recruits holistically.
“It’s a combination between formal training and mentoring,” he said.
All IFD recruits spend 15 weeks at a rigorous fire academy program, where they learn the basic skills of firefighting. Afterward, they spend about eight weeks on Ithaca-specific training, where they can learn shift responsibilities under supervision and participate in controlled live fire exercises. Covert encourages senior firefighters and officers to share their experiences and build relationships with recruits.
Despite the severe staffing shortages seen by many New York fire departments in the wake of COVID-19, Covert stated that the IFD’s staff remains steady. The department is in the process of training two new firefighters, and it saw a 2/3 increase in the number of people who took its January civil service exam. It continues to seek a new Deputy Chief, who would assist Covert with special projects and administration.
Covert also expressed the IFD’s commitment to diversity.
“In our perfect world, we would certainly like our department to reflect the community that we serve,” he said. “We want to make sure that all members of the community know that firefighting is a great career and a great option to think about.”
Over the summer, Covert expects fewer calls, as thousands of college students and faculty leave Ithaca. The IFD increasingly expects calls related to outdoor activities, like swimming and hiking accidents.
While Tompkins County experienced hazardous levels of air pollution, Covert says that public safety officials worried about the very young and old, as well as those with respiratory conditions. He anticipated a potential increase in respiratory calls while poor air conditions lasted.
As he adjusts to his new position and leads department initiatives, Covert expressed appreciation for all the people within the IFD.
“I’m here representing them and the good work that they do,” he said. “My job is to support them, to give them the tools and the training and the equipment that they need to get the work done every day.”
