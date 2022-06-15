ITHACA, NY -- As the City of Ithaca works to become a greener place, Fire Chief Tom Parsons is leading the way with plans to replace the department’s current fleet with all electric trucks. Parsons told Common Council at its June 1 meeting that he’s been working on figuring out how to meet the city’s goal of reducing emissions from city-owned vehicles by 50% of 2001 levels by 2025, with a goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.
“When we have a lot of heavy apparatus, it’s very expensive. And how do we move in the direction that the world is just starting out in?” Parsons said.
So far, the department has been purchasing vehicles with clean diesel technology, good fuel efficiency and idle reduction technology. It currently has three hybrid SUV staff vehicles, and has purchased on electric pick-up truck that should be delivered this year. Additionally, the anticipated new East Hill Fire Station will be built to be fully electric, except for the emergency generator.
Parsons said he’s also currently investigating electric fire truck technology. The fire department in Los Angeles just bought an electric fire truck with a hybrid design, similar to a hybrid automobile with a diesel engine backup. Going fully electric with emergency vehicles at this point is difficult, as there needs to be a fail-safe in case the battery runs out before an emergency situation is resolved.
While optimistic about the technology in general, Parsons said it’s no secret that it’s more expensive. A traditional pumper costs about $750,000, while a hybrid or electric pumper costs between $1.4 million and $1.6 million. Additionally, the fire stations would need to be renovated to accommodate rapid chargers for the trucks, which Parsons estimates would be another $1 million.
“One of the challenges is these chargers take up quite a bit of space, and the stations weren’t designed for that,” he said. “So we will have to look for creative solutions to fit those.”
Parsons estimates that Ithaca’s busiest fire engine would save about $87,000 over 17 years, but reiterated that the point of this was to become a carbon neutral community.
“We have to move, despite the cost, in the direction of electric powered vehicles,” he said.
There’s currently a gradual plan in place from Parsons to switch to electric trucks. In 2023 he hopes to purchase one electric-powered heavy rescue truck, which was due to be replaced this year, plus two electric-powered pumper trucks. That’s estimated to cost $4.9 million, with delivery expected in 2024. He also wants to modify the stations for electric chargers by 2024, and anticipates that the new East Hill fire station will be completed in 2024 as well. In 2026 the station would purchase one electric aerial truck for $3.3 million with delivery in 2028, then in 2028 purchase two electric pumper trucks for $3.2 million with delivery in 2030, and in 2033 purchase two electric pumper trucks and one electric aerial truck for $5.5 million with delivery in 2035.
Council members expressed support, and noted that there could be grant funding available for the purchases of electric vehicles.
“We’re going to gain more momentum, and what people really recognize is the courage we’re showing by making every choice focused on this agenda,” Alderperson Jeffrey Barken said. “And we’re going to see inbound support in the city.”
