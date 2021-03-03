The Finger Lakes Cycling Club (FLCC) in partnership with Bike Walk Tompkins is hosting a free online movie watch party on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. with live chat and, after the show, a round of conversations with local bike adventurers.
The presentation will be Filmed by Bike’s “Adventure Shorts” program, offering inspiring short films of bike adventures on the rugged road including people biking on the Oregon Timber Trail, the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, and a beloved pizza shop in Fruita, CO.
The watch party will be hosted by Victoria Armstrong, FLCC member, co-founder and former director of Bike Walk Tompkins, and will run roughly 75 minutes with a brief intermission. The Cycling Club is offering this online experience as a way to help people ward off the winter blues and vicariously experience some of the joys of bicycling adventure from the comfort of their homes. This online special will be livestreamed on YouTube (using this link). To get a sneak peek at the show, people can view the trailer.
This is one of two upcoming online bike movie watch parties being offered in Ithaca. The second will be hosted by Bike Walk Tompkins with FLCC in late March, in the tradition of their usual StreetsAlive Film Festival, featuring the Filmed by Bike “Bike Love” montage as well as a number of other short bike films, including some local ones.
