ITHACA, NY -- When you think of curling, visions of people sliding on ice with broomsticks might come to mind. For Dan Hazlitt, president and co-creator of Finger Lakes Curling Club, it's much more than that.
Hazlitt and his wife, Justine Vaden Heuvel, first fell in love with curling while living on Cape Cod, back in 2007. After moving to Ithaca, the pair decided to test the ice with their own curling club, hosting an informal learn to curl event at The Rink in Lansing back in 2017. After four or five sessions boasting a decent turnout, Hazlitt made it official and started the Finger Lakes Curling Club.
While Hazlitt admits the sport can seem “quirky” to an outsider, he also said curling can also be a fun bucket-list type of item for people who have never played the game before.
“What we’ve seen with people coming to try curling with us is, ‘I watch this on the Olympics all the time and I never thought I’d get a chance to try it.’”
The club has two 10-week seasons a year in both the fall and winter. Inter-team matches are held every Saturday and occasionally members travel to play other curling clubs.
Just last weekend, Hazlitt took a few members to compete at the Mitchell Bonspiel, an annual curling tournament in Utica that happens to be one of the longest running sports tournaments in the U.S., dating all the way back to 1885. While the coveted Mitchell medal — an 18k gold medal where winning team’s names are inscribed — remained out of reach, the Finger Lakes Curling Club did take home the country club cup after winning a few games.
After matches, Hazlitt said it’s customary for the winners to buy the losers a drink.
“Curling is a great sport for a whole lot of reasons, but one is the sportsmanship and the camaraderie,” he said. “The custom is to sit around with both teams together .. which is kind of unique … most sports don't get together afterwards and socialize but that’s curling.”
Hazlitt said another interesting aspect is that the sport entices a wide-range of people. Over at Cornell University, Hazlitt’s wife, Heuvel, serves as faculty advisor for the school’s curling club while Hazlitt himself said he has personally played with people 65-year-old and up. He added that most members of the club have never curled prior to joining the team.
“The demographic is all over the place, people from all walks of life,” he said. “I've never seen anybody really not be able to do it.”
Hazlitt continues to generate interest in the sport with learn to curl clinics hosted a few times every year. There is currently a clinic scheduled in mid-to-late February.
Clinics are two hours long, consisting of instructional and safety training as well as learning strategy and how to sweep and slide. By the end, participants engage in an actual game with each other to gain experience.
“It's an easy game to pick up and just play for fun, but at the same time, it is a very, very hard game to perfect and you can play for years and years,” Hazlitt said.
While there is a membership fee to join the club or participate in the clinics, the Finger Lakes Curling Club is a non-profit and supplies gear to all of its team members, a model that is customary among curling clubs according to Hazlitt.
“We’re doing it really for the love of curling,” he said. “We're not trying to make money or anything like that.”
Looking to the future, Hazlitt said he dreams of a day where the club could have their own personal rink. He said the pandemic has certainly thrown a hitch in the plan, affecting both membership numbers and the chance to find and fund a place to build the rink. Still, Hazlitt holds out hope and continues for the love of the game.
“[Having our own rink] would be the goal,'' he said. “I think we’re going to have to build up momentum … and then get going again.”
