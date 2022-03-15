ITHACA, NY -- For the first time in over two years — in direct response to the COVID pandemic — the Ithaca City School District Board of Education meeting was met with a full house. While academic year budget information and general updates were shared, it was the presentations given by student representatives that livened the room, one that had grown accustomed to emptiness.
In 2015, there were trace amounts of lead detected in Beverly J. Martin Elementary’s water supply. With the students’ health as a top priority, the district took matters into their own hands, installing water coolers that dispensed fresh drinking water for student use.
At first, the initiative was beneficial. Students were given access to a fresh water supply and weren’t exposed to the lethal proponents of lead-infused water. However, over time, the district has recognized the financial and environmental drawbacks of the project, and students have been encouraged to conduct research on alternatives to using plastic drinking products.
“In fifth grade one of the science standards we look at has to do with measuring saltwater in the world versus fresh water,” Steven Kellerman, a teacher’s aide at Beverly J. Martin Elementary School — colloquially known as BJM — said. “We didn’t find anything that was entirely relevant about that question, so we wondered if we could turn that around into something that would engage our young people. Something that’s been on our mind for a while now is that we’ve been importing plastic to give our students fresh drinking water. So, we started with the very simple question of ‘is our drinking water at BJM safe?’”
Around the time they were asked this question, fifth grade students at BJM began studying persuasive writing to learn how their voices could inspire change within their English Language Arts classrooms. This research inspired the presentations that BJM students shared at the Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, March 8.
Students Desmond and Henry were first to present. They were instructed to craft an argument around why BJM’s plastic water coolers should be replaced with filtered fountains.
“Our school uses 4,800 cups per month,” Desmond and Henry said. “These cups would stretch down our hallways six times over. After being dumped in the trash, these cups end up in our oceans and animals find themselves tangled up within them. Soon the garbage dumped into the ocean is going to outweigh the fish in their natural habitat.”
The boys continued their argument by mentioning how the expenses of these single-use plastic cups and jugs could be implemented elsewhere. According to their research, BJM spends around $90 a month on water cups alone, money that could be spent on school supplies.
In the second presentation, BJM students Bassam and Christopher focused their argument on the environmental benefits of filtered water systems. They placed a heavy emphasis on the idea that plastic pollutes oceans, drawing on data that revealed a dump truck’s worth of garbage and plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute. They were clearly astonished by their findings and made an active effort to promote this.
As Bassam and Christopher pointed out, within the last year BJM has worked closely with Life Science Laboratories to measure the levels of lead within the district’s water supply. In the most recent study, only one part per billion traces of lead were detected in the water. This is considered a healthy level and the students yearn to see BJM take action in providing safe drinking water that doesn’t promote environmental crises.
In the third and final presentation on the issue, BJM students Jaquetin and AJ attempted to gain the board’s sympathy.
“We can fit 4,800 cups in 29 trash cans. Isn’t that crazy,” they said. “There is over 26 billion pounds of trash polluting our oceans today. There is absolutely no point in buying something that you use once or twice, like our plastic cups and jugs, just for it to end up in the trash, go into our oceans and kill sea animals.”
At the conclusion of the fifth-grade student presentations, facilities committee member and Board of Education president Robert Ainslie directly responded to their concerns, outlining how these changes take time to implement, but aren’t impossible. He thanked the students for their time and research and promised that the facilities committee will take their argument into honest consideration.
Steve Manley, the executive director of the Ithaca Public Education Initiative, closed out the student representative portion of the evening. As a parent of Kindergarten and third-grade students at Beverley J. Martin, the passion of the fifth graders wasn’t anything surprising, but inspired him nonetheless. BJM students of all ages have heard about the research that the fifth graders have conducted and want to see these changes built into their school.
“I want to thank the fifth graders at BJM for their research, and their bravery, and for talking science to power,” Manley said. “If we haven’t heard that enough within the last two years, we got to see that in action tonight from some of our young people, which was awesome. From our fifth graders to our twelfth graders, we’re seeing advocacy and social reform put into action, so thank you to everyone for making that possible.”
