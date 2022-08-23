Last week, a group of people motivated by pain, passion, and purpose gathered at the Cass Park pavilion in hopes of making a difference. Posters publicizing the gathering asked, “Have You Lost a Loved One to an Overdose or Fentanyl Poisoning?,” and it invited those interested to “Join Us at Cass Park to Acknowledge Your Loss By Creating a Tombstone That Will Represent Your Loved One.”
I attended at the invitation of friends who were the local organizers, and I looked at the “tombstones” with great sadness. One of them featured the beaming smile of a young man named John, or “Bubba,” and his life spanned from 1997 to 2016. The words read, “Kind Soul – Gone Too Soon – Forever 18.”
Another stone featured a young woman named Marissa, and read “Sweet, Caring and Funny Soul.” Marissa was born in 1994 and passed in 2018.
Another poster featured Jared Brooks, a young man I wrote about several times in this newspaper— first as a fierce high school and collegiate soccer player who “loved to run all day”—and then to memorialize him when he passed last summer at the age of 23. While the photos of all the young people on the tombstones saddened me, the photo of Jared hit the hardest, given I have known him since he was a toddler, and his family organized the event and invited me.
The Cass Park event was more than a memorial gathering— it was a call to action. Several booths were set up, and a representative was at one of them as a peer advocate. He told me that he was in recovery himself, and he felt a deep desire to help others facing addiction by working for Casa & Trinity, the organization he represented.
A table was set up that offered a condensed course on Narcan training. Its brochure said “Reverse an Overdose—Carry Naloxone,” and after a brief and comprehensive “training session,” those completing the training were given a card to show they had done so.
The local event—organized by Marley Brooks (Jared's sister, who is about to begin work on her MSW), and supported by Aj Kircher and John Brooks (Jared's parents)—was designed to tie into a larger event in Binghamton, held a few days later. The “Trail of Truth for Overdose Awareness” also offered overdose reversal training, aiming to empower loved ones and concerned citizens. It featured a Memorial March, a series of presentations, and a Live Art Memorial, all leading into International Overdose Awareness Day, on August 31st.
Aj, told me, “The whole concept behind this started in Binghamton. A woman named Alexis lost her son, and she felt that overdose deaths were being vastly under-reported.” Alexis, Aj said, founded Truth Pharm, and organized a gathering to illustrated that point, and “While 17 deaths had been reported, 54 family members showed up. They refused not to be heard.”
Marley Brooks took the time to share what motivates her to spread the word: “We decided to replicate this event locally while participating in the Binghamton march. We will be taking the tombstones to be included in the Binghamton display.” (Afterward, Marley said the Binghamton event “had a really big turnout and was a very powerful and emotional experience.”)
Marley added, “Too often, this issue has been hidden in shame and stigma. We want to change that. People need to see the faces behind the movement.”
For more information you can visit: www.truthpharm.com
