It’s no secret that Ithaca is an expensive place to call home. The high cost of living in the city can leave the budgets of many residents stretched thin, causing some to struggle every day to put food on the table. This reality is nothing new, but it has gotten more visible over the past several years as the pandemic has exposed many of the underlying disparities within our society.
The little blue boxes seen on several streets throughout the city are a testament to food insecurity in the region, and they show that the community wants to help fight it. While the boxes supply those in need with the occasional snack and canned foods, Loaves & Fishes — a community kitchen that operates out of St. John’s Episcopal Church — has served free meals Monday through Friday every week of the year since 1983.
This year, Loaves & Fishes is celebrating its 40th year of service to the community, and despite struggling to attract volunteers at times, the organization has shown no signs of slowing down. Loaves & Fishes is run by Executive Director Christina Culver, Operations Manager Leslie Mulehan, and a staff of dedicated volunteers.
The organization has worked tirelessly to provide quality meals to those in need for the last four decades, and it all began when Reverend Kathy Eickwort shared a pot of minestrone soup with a local homeless person named Robert on July 26, 1983. Every weekday since meals have been made available to anyone who needs them. Loaves & Fishes serves about 3,500 meals every month and has served 1.5 million meals over the last 40 years.
Culver told the Ithaca Times, “I just feel honored to be the leader of this organization that fills such important needs of our Tompkins County residents.”
According to Culver, about 75% of the budget is covered by individual donations from the community, with the average donation being about $250. Loaves & Fishes has also held an annual fundraiser called Empty Bowls to help raise money to support the organization for the last 20 years. They also receive some county, state, and federal grant money typically used to purchase food and equipment or contribute to the utility costs for the church — which has provided Loaves & Fishes with a rent-free space since its inception.
In addition, Loaves & Fishes receives about $30,000 to $40,000 worth of food donations every year through a partnership with the Friendship Donations Network. Twice a week, the network picks up high-quality food items that would otherwise be thrown away from places like the Farmers Market, Ithaca Bakery, Wegmans, and Greenstar and distributes them to partners like Loaves & Fishes.
Mulehan says, “It’s a very sustainable model; we throw almost nothing away.”
Mulehan told the Ithaca Times that Loaves & Fishes is “lucky to have Wegmans as a partner because they’re really good about giving.” Muhlhahn said, “Twice a week, we’re on the dock at Wegmans picking up about 250 pounds of food, which helps with the food bill.” Mulehan also said that a lot of the food comes from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.
When the country was shutting down at the start of the pandemic, Loaves and Fishes expanded their operation by partnering with several community organizations and transitioning to serving to-go meals.
Culver said, “We ended up preparing up to 100 meals a day, Monday through Friday, for the clients of the St. John’s Community Services homeless shelter.” She added Loaves & Fishes also partnered with the Cornell Farm Workers Program and prepared “close to 100 meals a day that their people would pick up and distribute to migrant farmers and their families.”
Additionally, Loaves & Fishes contracted with the Department of Social Services to provide two meals a day for their clients that were put up in hotels to quarantine. Culver said that they also partnered with the Salvation Army to “bring meals to folks who were living in the encampment otherwise known as the Jungle.” These partnerships were all in addition to serving their regular to-go meals provided at the door.
As a result of expanding the operation through these partnerships, during the pandemic, Culver said that Loaves and Fishes “got up to serving 5,000 meals a month.” According to Culver, “We went from an average of 134 meals a day to an average of 250 meals a day.”
Regarding food insecurity in the community, Culver said that “it kind of continually increases, unfortunately.” Culver explained that when SNAP benefits from the pandemic expired in March, Loaves & Fishes saw an increase in demand. “In April, we served 3,600 meals, and in May and June, we served over 4,000. That’s an average of 175 meals a day.” Several volunteers said Loaves & Fishes sees an increase in people coming in for meals at the end of the month when their SNAP benefits run out.
“That last week of the month here is crazy. We serve over 1000 meals the last week of the month because people don’t have any food because they cut the food stamps, and people are out of food stamps,” Mulehan said.
As the operation expanded, Culver said, “We never lowered the bar on the quality of meals we offered.” She added that people “don’t just get a sandwich, a piece of fruit, and a cookie, which is more typical from a community kitchen.”
Culver says that Loaves and Fishes volunteers prepare every meal from scratch and that there is always a vegetarian option. “We have a salad bar that rivals the Four Seasons hotel,” Culver said. Unlike many community kitchens that limit the amount of food an individual can take, people who eat at Loaves & Fishes are encouraged to take as much as possible to get themselves full.
According to Culver, “It seems that we’re serving more people who this is probably their only significant meal of the day because most people have seconds if not thirds, and some people have four plates stacked up.”
While Loaves & Fishes returned to holding in-person meals in May 2022, Culver said about 25% of the meals are still served to-go. “That has allowed us to continue accessing people that we couldn’t before, like people who can’t make it physically to our building for whatever reasons,” Culver said.
Like many organizations that rely on volunteers, Loaves & Fishes has struggled to attract new volunteers since the pandemic. Culver said that part of the problem regarding attracting new volunteers is that the organization “heavily relied on college students during the school year for their volunteering, but after two years of COVID, we lost our history at both campuses.” According to Culver, Loaves & Fishes is now “starting from scratch” to form new relationships with both campuses. However, a dedicated staff of longtime volunteers has kept the place running smoothly.
Ithaca resident Liz Holmes has volunteered at Loaves & Fishes for the last two years. She said she started volunteering after retirement because she likes to be helpful, and the environment is “really fun.” Holmes added, “There’s a bunch of great people running the place…so once I got started, I wanted to keep coming back.”
Longtime Volunteer, Maureen Shallish, told the Ithaca Times that she started volunteering with Loaves & Fishes 22 years ago. “I just fell in love with everything that happened here,” Shallish said. She added, “The fellowship and the work of the volunteers that come from all different ages, it’s just always been inspiring.”
According to Shallish, “With volunteers or without volunteers, the motto is that we get the job done.”
She continued saying that there has been an uptick in food insecurity, but the main factor contributing to the increased participation of the community at Loaves & Fishes is financial insecurity. “People find that this is a way to ease their financial burdens at home to come here and have meals…they may not have what we consider food insecurity with empty cupboards, but they just need a little extra support,” Shallish said.
Nancy Schaff is a former nurse who started volunteering at Loaves & Fishes following the death of her husband. Schaff said that “All the volunteers are lovely people, and that’s why I keep coming back.” She added, “It’s comforting to be here, and it gave me a lot of meaning to my life again.”
Schaff continued saying that she enjoys seeing the people who come to eat at Loaves & Fishes form relationships with each other and the volunteers. “It brings me joy, and it brings them joy…I love to see them come out of their shells and meet other people and talk to other people and get a network of people to help them,” Schaff said. According to Schaff, Christina and the staff here help them immensely when they come here. If they’re homeless or need anything, we try to find it for them. That’s a good thing about this place.”
The support Loaves & Fishes provides has helped community members like Norman White, a 69-year-old former ICU nurse who suffered a stroke in 1992, find access to stable housing after living in his car for nearly a year after moving to Ithaca. White told the Ithaca Times that “during that time, I ran into people that told me to come to [Loaves & Fishes} if I wanted something to eat, so I came by, and I really liked it.” According to White, the support staff at Loaves & Fishes quickly helped address his needs and helped him find an apartment. He said that the one-year anniversary of living in the apartment will be coming up this October and that “I’m blessed; that’s all I can say.”
