Ithaca cyclists, whether riding their own bicycle or using a sharing bike from a new program, will soon find it easier to safely ride through the City. Amongst the provisions of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is billions in funding for the Transportation Alternatives Program, which supports projects for small-scale transportation like beefing up local bicycle facilities and funding the construction of accompanying trails. In Ithaca, $2.2 million has been dedicated towards connecting the Black Diamond Trail and the Gateway Trail, two major bike paths on opposite sides of Ithaca.
The Black Diamond Trail is an 8.5-mile trail that connects Taughannock Park with Ithaca, allowing people in Trumansburg to commute via bike.
The Gateway Trail runs from the South Hill Recreation Way to the parking lot of Home Depot on Route 13, where it will likely connect to the Black Diamond Trail.
When completed, the Dryden Rail trail will be a 14-mile trail that connects Dryden and Ithaca. Currently, the trail is being completed after U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand secured$700,000infederalfunding to cover extra budget expenses.
Nicole Friske is the associate director of Bike Walk Tompkins, a non-profit organization in Ithaca that advocates for the expansion of bicycling accessibility in the county. Friske said that while many use the bike trails in the county for the purpose of exercise and leisure, many use it as a transportation path to get into Ithaca from surrounding towns.
“When we’re talking to the local businesses, to the schools and to people who are biking, we hear tons of stories of people using the Dryden Rail Trail and the Black Diamond Trail for commuting,” Friske said.
While the Ithaca area has miles of bike-friendly trails and paths that are used for exercise and leisure, accessibility of biking as a mode of transportation is still limited. Currently, there are only two streets in the City of Ithaca that have two-way bike lanes: Elmira Road and North Cayuga Street. While some streets have one-way bike lanes or have been optimized to accommodate bicyclists, much of the city’s streets have no bike infrastructure.
In addition to overseeing the federal grant, Bike Walk Tompkins has introduced a proposal to the city government called the “Better Bike Network.” The proposal calls for two networks of new bike paths—an “Ithaca’s Flats” network and an “East Hill” network—that would add bike lanes to key streets in both downtown Ithaca and on East Hill. The paths would connect together areas of the city with large commercial activity.
The additional lanes would improve safety, not just connectivity. In Ithaca, there have been notable bicycle accidents that have occurred in intersections with heavy traffic. Additionally, the uneven roads and high amount of potholes can make biking a risk. A study from 2019 by University of Colorado Denver found that American cities that invest in building bicycle infrastructure have significantly lower rates of cyclist fatalities.
Armin Heurich is the former president of the Finger Lakes Cycling Club, a group that coordinates group rides and advocates for bike safety. In 2017, Heurich’s daughter survived an accident while riding her bicycle on Albany Street after a motorist ran a red light. Since traveling to cities in Europe and seeing their bike infrastructure, Heurich has been supportive of more robust street infrastructure to increase road safety for cyclists.
“If you’re a young cyclist it can be very challenging and dangerous,” Heurich said. “I think a lot of parents don't want their kids to ride on the streets without them being present. Sometimes I feel like there's a profound lack of imagination or lack of creative thinking about how we can do these things right.”
Friske said they believe that by improving the streets of Ithaca for biking, potential new bikers will then feel safer to begin biking through Ithaca.
“I imagine that through all of these necessary changes in infrastructure, anyone can make a choice to safely use a bicycle to get to where they need in Tompkins County,” Friske said. “That's what I envision.”
