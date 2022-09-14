Tompkins County officials, surprised by claims made in a press release from the environmental watchdog group Seneca Lake Guardian (SLG), reached out to the group to clear up their concerns and then joined the group in criticizing the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) issuance of a permit based on faulty information.
SLG recently put out a statement saying that the DEC ignored its own regulations by authorizing County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a waste transfer facility to be built in Cayuta in Schuyler County, to transfer 30,000 gallons of contaminated water — otherwise known as leachate — per year to the Ithaca facility.
Chair of the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility Special Joint Committee, Cynthia Brock responded to these claims saying, “The DEC did approve the permit, and the Seneca Lake Guardian and their attorney Earth justice is filing an article 78 to challenge the permit.”
SLG says that all of these leachates contain PFAS and there are currently no regulated ways to remove PFAS. Therefore, they should not be adding to creating new sources of PFAS that might discharge into the lake.
According to Brock, “I think they're saying about 80 gallons a day could be transferred. But keep in mind that [IAWWTF] treats 6.5 million gallons a day. They’ll probably wait until they fill a truck, they won't be just transferring 80 gallons at a time. But even a truckload of this sort of water is not a significant volume for what we treat on a daily basis.”
Additionally, Brock said that the IAWWTF is not permitted to treat industrial wastewater and that all industrial users are required to comply with industrial pretreatment standards and extensive technical review prior to releasing into the IAWWTF as set forth in the City’s State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permit.
The Acting Assistant Superintendent of Water and Sewer for the City of Ithaca, Scott Gibson, also said that “we simply cannot accept a waste stream that will cause harm to the treatment plant or cause a violation of our discharge permit.” He continued saying, “Haulers are issued approval only after a rigorous testing schematic.”
The IAWWTF collects wastewater from a wide array of sources such as sewage, waste from dairy farms, landfills, porta potties, and more. Brock says that “the facility tests everything to make sure that it is within the limits that we are approved to receive, and then if it is within those limits, we treat it to remove those contaminants.”
According to an SLG press release, “In its permit application, County Line described how it will handle the incoming waste and outgoing wastewater. The facility will accept municipal and commercial garbage, construction and demolition debris.” This debris contains the forever chemical PFAS, which exists in nearly everything manufactured. PFAS, otherwise known as per- and poly-floral alkyl substances, are chemicals that are known to be hazardous to human health and are a major cause of cancer.
During the water treatment process, liquids are separated from the waste material and create leachate. This leachate is contaminated by the PFAS that existed within the materials it was separated from. According to SLG, this leachate has been authorized to be transported from the County Line facility to the IAWWTF, where it will then be discharged into Cayuga Lake.
According to the President of SLG, Joseph Campbell, on June 15 the DEC granted County Line clearance to receive up to 500 tons a day of municipal wastes and other materials at its 7.49-acre site on Route 13 about one mile east of Alpine Junction in Cayuta.
The Vice President of SLG, Yvonne Taylor, recently said, “DEC ignored that County Line is a likely source of PFAS and issued an operating permit anyway. We plan to challenge DEC’s decision while remaining vigilant in partnership with the treatment facility in an effort to protect our drinking water.”
However, Scott Gibson says that SLG’s claims that PFAS contaminated leachate is being released into Cayuga Lake isn’t entirely accurate. According to Gibson, “many PFAS are actually removed in the sludge management process.” He continued saying that “PFAS become bound to solids which are then sent to a press to remove water and shipped to a landfill for disposal.”
From there, the landfill produces leachate as rain water and other liquids move through the material and that leachate is then transported back to the treatment facility for further processing. Gibson says, “This is not to say that all PFAS are removed but to suggest that they are blowing out into the lake untreated is simply untrue.”
The impact of forever chemicals like PFAS are an emerging issue that the EPA and DEC are just beginning to take seriously. These compounds exist in all waste streams, including private homes, collection systems, septage receiving and leachate. However, there are currently no wastewater testing requirements for PFAS.
Assembly Member Anna Kelles of the 125th District, in response to the confusion and the potential threat to drinking water said that "Exposure to toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS is a growing issue that threatens the drinking water of New Yorkers across the State. I'm glad that Seneca Lake Guardian will fight to reverse DEC's lackluster decision to issue a permit that erroneously directs these chemicals to go to a wastewater facility that is not permitted or allowed to accept industrial waste in the first place, protecting the drinking water sources of Ithaca residents. We must continue this kind of work across the State."
According to Brock, “New York State is in the process of trying to come up with ways to regulate and set standards for PFAS and PFOA’s,” but the DEC or EPA has yet to act. Brock continued saying, “I think it's coming soon, but it doesn't exist yet. So to claim that the wastewater treatment plant is somehow negligent or irresponsible was unnecessarily alarmist because [IAWWTF] does everything we can to make sure that we remove contaminants to the utmost extent.”
Brock added that “there are sure to be [PFAS] testing requirements in the future. We want to assure residents that the IAWWTF has and will continue to engage in rigorous testing and compliance with the law to protect Cayuga Lake as a high-quality drinking water source that people can feel confident about.”
Brock also said that one of the benefits of the IAWWTF is that it has a longstanding partnership to do research on emergent contaminants with Cornell University and Ithaca College. “We were in the forefront in the push against microplastics in the water and trying to remove microplastics from our waste stream. So we have always been very aggressive in researching these things.”
