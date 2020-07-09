The Food Donation Network has announced the nine locations where people growing their own food can drop-off their surplus produce.
The hubs are located throughout Tompkins County and most of them are "give & take," so people can drop off their extras and take what they will be able to use.
"Friendship Donations Network’s Neighborhood Food Hubs make donating garden produce easy," the announcement said. "Simply drop off your extra vegetables, fruit or eggs at one of the Neighborhood Food Hubs, and they will be distributed to area food programs the next day. Local gardeners and CSA members have donated more than 27,000 pounds of produce since the seasonal project began in 2013."
The nine hubs, which are located in Brooktondale, Groton, Ithaca, Newfield and Trumansburg, will be active through Oct. 15. For a complete schedule and map of locations, visit https://friendshipdonations.org/hubs/. The list of locations according to the Friendship Donation Network is here:
ITHACA
- Cellar Door Park, 1661 Trumansburg Rd, Lot 4, Saturday and Sunday 8 am–12 pm. *Give & Take hub
- Tompkins Community Action, 701 Spencer Rd, Monday–Friday 9:30 am–4 pm. Donations accepted for Tompkins Community Action food pantry and supportive housing programs.
- Village at Ithaca, 401 W. Seneca St, 24/7 *Give & Take hub
- 311 Wood St, 7 days/week 8 am–8 pm *Give & Take hub
- YMCA, 50 Graham Rd, Monday & Friday 11 am–5 pm *Give & Take hub
BROOKTONDALE
- Caroline Food Pantry, 524 Valley Rd in the Old Fire Hall, 1st & 3rd Monday 9–11:30 am & 4–4:30 pm. Donations accepted for the Caroline Food Pantry.
GROTON
- Groton Village Pavilion, Main St, 24/7 *Give & Take hub. Contact Sara Knobel, Groton Public Library (607) 898-5055.
NEWFIELD
- United Methodist Church, 229 Main St, 1st & 3rd Wednesday 8 am–6 pm. Donations accepted for Newfield Kitchen Cupboard.
TRUMANSBURG
- 61 Cayuga St, Saturday & Sunday 8 am–8 pm. Donations shared with Trumansburg Country Estates, other locations TBD.
*Denotes Give & Take hubs where everyone is welcome to take what they can use in addition to sharing their surplus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.