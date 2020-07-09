Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.