After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ithaca Farmers Market is exploring the possibility of a midweek downtown farmers market. The market has operated a downtown market at Dewitt Park on Tuesdays for many years. However, even before the pandemic, vendor numbers and therefore customer numbers had started to dwindle at that market.
The question before the market is whether there are enough vendors interested in selling downtown, and if there is sufficient customer demand for a downtown market. With new apartment buildings located in the center of the City, it seems that it would be convenient to have a market with fresh local products, prepared foods, and other goods accessible to downtown again.
Market representatives recently met with folks from the City and Downtown Ithaca Alliance to explore options. Several locations, days and times have been suggested as being potential options. Because there is an Ithaca Market at East Hill on Wednesdays, Tuesdays or Thursdays would be the best days for IFM vendors. Proposed locations include the original location around the Dewitt Park on Buffalo and Cayuga Street or the 100 block of W. State/MLK street - this would require a portion of the street to be closed near the State Theatre. Times being considered are mid-day from 11-2 or late afternoon from 3-6 or 7 PM. Because the DIA hosts concerts on Thursday evenings in summer from 6-8 pm, there is consideration for holding a market prior to the concerts.
Before any decision is made on location, day and time, the Ithaca Market with help from DIA is conducting a community survey to assess the interest of people who live and work downtown and nearby in having a downtown mid-week market.
The survey link can be found here: https://johnson.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cGze44yWz5RLR9Y?jfefe=new. Responses are being collected through March 20.
As with all Ithaca Farmers Markets, a downtown market is open to local farmers, prepared food vendors, and artisans who become IFM members and grow or make their products within a 30-mile radius of Ithaca. Vendor information can be found at: https://ithacamarket.com/business-directory/becoming-a-vendor/
New farmers, food entrepreneurs and crafts people are encouraged to consider the opportunity to sell at a downtown market.
The decision as to whether or not to move forward with a downtown location this season, will be made in early May.
For more information, contact cassidygraham@ithacamarket.com.
