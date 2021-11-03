ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Farmers Market Executive Director Anton Burkett has resigned after an incident with an employee at the end of September. According to Linda* (name has been changed to protect the privacy of the underage employee), her son relayed an incident at the Farmers Market in which he had been accused of stealing money for Burkett’s wallet.
Linda wrote the following to the Farmers Market board about what her son had told her: “He returned to [the farmer’s market] because he realized he had misplaced his AirPods. Upon his return, he was searched by Anton Burkett, executive director, and accused of stealing money from Mr. Burkett’s wallet. Mr. Burkett searched [his] backpack, forced him to empty his pockets, and then followed him to the bathroom where [he] had gone to try to call us. Once [he] entered the bathroom, Mr. Burkett followed him inside and closed and locked the door behind them. He told [him] he could not call his mother and took his cell phone to search through it. Eventually they left the bathroom and the money was found in the possession of another employee. Mr. Burkett did not apologize and did not allow [him] to leave right away. It is not clear whether he notified the police. [Our son] seems to think he faked a call to law enforcement in order to scare him.”
Linda also pointed out to the board that her son is an underage Black child, “both developmentally and in the eyes of the law.” She then said she was willing to meet with the board to discuss the matter further and requested an apology, as well as “assurance that the market has implemented policies and procedures that will keep BIPOC employees, vendors and customers safe from this type of mistreatment in the future.”
According to Linda, the employee who was found in possession of the missing money was a young white woman. Linda’s son had been working at the market for about a month on the weekends doing trash duty. She said he had wanted to work at McDonald’s with his friends, but said he has some learning disabilities that she thought made the market a better fit.
On Oct. 16, the Ithaca Farmers Market Board of Directors offered a public apology to the community after news of the incident made its way across social media. The board wrote: “We acknowledge that this incident was mishandled and worsened through a series of actions and decisions that were unprofessional and racist. The IFM has not taken this incident lightly, and members have met numerous times over the past few weeks in hopes of addressing and resolving the issues which arose as a result of the incident.”
The statement also relays that they had accepted Burkett’s resignation, but that while it addresses the immediate need for accountability “it is only a step in working towards fully championing and embodying diversity, equity and anti-racism at our market.”
The Board of Directors will also consult with a human resource specialist to review the market’s policies and procedures, as well as make recommendations for professional development for staff and board members. “The board’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee has already begun their work to enhance equity within the market culture,” the statement read.
David Stern, the president of the board of directors, deferred to the public statement when asked for comment. Linda said that the market’s Board of Directors has been cooperative and responsive while working with her through this incident.
Linda said that there was no dispute over the facts of the incident. When contacted, Burkett said he would not be offering public comments on the matter.
Linda did send the Ithaca Times the apology email she and her husband received from Burkett, in which he writes “it’s abundantly clear to me that I owe your family a sincere apology for the distress my actions caused your son [redacted].”
He continued to write that he mishandled the incident at every juncture and is “appalled upon self-reflection to realize the extent to which I let my own implicit bias rule the day.”
Linda said that even if the apology is sincere, she cannot forgive him for the impact the incident had on her son.
“He’s struggling,” Linda said. “It’s just another trauma in the series of traumas of being Black in America.”
