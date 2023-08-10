The Ithaca Farmers Market is celebrating 50 continuous years of operation. Come join us for the celebratory party and fundraiser to help launch the next successful 50 years of Ithaca Farmers Market! Tickets are on sale now!
We’re marking the milestone with a party on Thursday, August 17, at the waterfront on Steamboat Landing. The party includes a special Friends Happy Hour starting at 5:30 p.m., that will feature an authentic FARM to TABLE Menu prepared by market farmers and chefs. This will be followed by a party from 7-10 p.m. with 4 local bands (Cast Iron Cowboys, Drew Kiddoo & the Blackouts, The 86ers and DJ Dijon), a variety of market food and beverages, an opportunity to practice for the Rutabaga Curl, and Silent Auction.
A special slide show/exhibit will feature the market’s 50 year history starting in 1973, when a handful of gardeners, farmers, and bakers came together to host an all-local market, featuring grow or make-it-yourself items. The offerings included farm products, prepared foods, baked goods, and crafts. This set-in motion Ithaca's local food movement and one of the state's most successful farmer's markets.
The Market started out on Taughannock Boulevard, but outgrew that location after 12 years, and found its home at Steamboat Landing (Third Street) on the waterfront. The iconic pavilion hosts over 90 vendors each weekend and is a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike. After 50 years of operation and 37 years at the Steamboat Landing site, the Market is planning upgrades to the parking lot, waterfront, and building to take place in the coming years.
For more information and tickets visit our website at: Ithaca Farmers Market Friends (ifmfriends.org)
Tickets are also available to purchase at the Steamboat Landing Office during market hours; Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.