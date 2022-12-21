Starting on February 1, 2023, Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca will become part of Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA) health system. The new practice will be re-named Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine and bring together two well-respected practices and improve the quality of care provided to the community in the process.
Patients should experience minimal changes in service since the 209 W State Street and 8 Brentwood Drive locations, as well as the contact information for providers will remain the same. Patients medical records will be transitioned to the Cayuga Medical Associates system unless patients request a records transfer themselves.
The Chief Operating Officer of Cayuga Medical Associates has said, “CMA is excited to work with all the amazing providers and the entire team joining us from Family Medicine Associates. They have a long-standing tradition of excellent, patient-centered, and collaborative care that we look forward to helping carry forward,”
The MD of Family Medical Associates Loyd Darlow recently said, “Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca was born in the mid-1970s and has become synonymous with patient-centered health care in this region. We’re extremely proud of our reputation and commitment to our community, and in looking for a practice partner, we sought to align ourselves with an organization dedicated to carrying on our values. We believe CMA is that organization,”
He continued saying, “We are excited for the future, knowing that our new venture will continue the tradition of family-focused compassionate care to which we have devoted ourselves for nearly fifty years.”
