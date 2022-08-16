393672688
Kent Weakley

According to the City of Ithaca's Department of Public Works, crews will be installing a new 8-inch water service across the 100 Block of East Green Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 17 through Friday,  August 19. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, that will be shifted as work progresses. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you