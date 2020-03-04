In the coming weeks, organizations around the county will start pouring resources, time and effort into promoting and marketing participation in the 2020 Census count, hoping to get as many people as possible counted.
At face value, the Census might seem like a fairly mundane process, and arguably it is. The process and form aren’t particularly involved: once the letter appears in your mailbox, which it will over the next few weeks, check for the code inside, which will be unique for someone’s address. Once they’ve received the code, a person can go online to the Census website and use that to fill out the questions; this is the Census’ first time providing a full online questionnaire and its preferred method now. Reminder letters will show up every week if the code or letter gets misplaced, or people can help the Census Bureau geo-locate them using their street address. If someone still hasn’t answered the Census by mid-April, paper forms will be sent out.
Importantly, there will not be a question that asks about citizenship status on the Census, despite the attempts of President Donald Trump’s administration to include one. The first wave of forms will be mailed between March 12-20, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and on March 12 people can also start filling out the brief questionnaire online.
But what the Census lacks in excitement it does make up for in importance. Billions of dollars for communities around the country hang in the balance, not to mention representation in government and informing the designs of social programs designed to help homeowners, families, etc.
“Those counts are what help us determine our representation in government, school district lines in your community, voting district lines in your community, as well as the way that we distribute over $675 billion nationally for all kinds of community programs and resources,” said Amy Brombos, the Supervisory Partnership Specialist at the New York Regional Census Center.
Brombos also noted that the census form online comes in 12 languages, and the form can also be completed via phone in the same list of languages and English. Participating in the Census is legally required, but the Census bureau doesn’t police participation with the hopes of punishing anyone who doesn’t, Brombos said.
Of course, there are people who won’t trust the government with even that level of information. Marginalized communities like minorities or the impoverished especially have historical reasons for not wanting to forfeit even the slightest bit of their privacy to the government, and that includes through the Census. That’s an obstacle to attracting people in those communities to participate, which is an even more impactful issue when considering that Census data is used to inform the distribution of funding for programs that could be specifically intended to help people in those marginalized communities.
Mahmud Burton, president of the Al-Huda Islamic Center in Ithaca spoke to some of those concerns among his community members.
“I think there are some members that would have those fears, yes,” Burton said of the local Islamic population’s reaction to the Census, regardless that religious affiliation is not included on the questionnaire.
There isn’t a cure-all for those types of sentiments, particularly with the Trump administration facing constant accusations of racism, xenophobia, etc. Burton said he’d be feeling out the best way to progress with his community, but to start he said they would try to bring the topic up before and after the regularly scheduled prayers at the Al-Huda facility.
“We’re hoping to do outreach in some of our normal community gatherings,” Burton said. “We’ll take advantage of some of those opportunities that we have and create others. We’re also interfacing with the Islamic community at Cornell and the small number at Ithaca College.”
While the exclusion of the citizenship question should remove one large barrier to participation, it doesn’t quell all concerns.
“We need to try and reassure the Latino population and all immigrant populations that yes, it applies to them, this is a count of human beings,” Latino Civic Association Patricia Fernandez de Castro Martinez said. “It is for statistical purposes and for the purposes outlined in the Constitution and your information is safe. That is one big important task before not only the LCA but the state and county and city authorities.”
There are efforts going on at the county level, and from the Census Bureau itself, to hopefully allay such fears.
“People are definitely nervous about participating in the Census, and I think part of that is that there’s a lot of mistrust in the government and of course, the Census Bureau is a federal agency,” Brombos said. “But what people don’t understand is that we work as a sort of a silo [...] We can’t share information with any person, any government agency, any other agency in the community, we are strictly regulated by Title 13, which states that no piece of personally identifiable information can ever be shared outside of the Census walls for anyone, for any reason, at any time.”
The county-wide marketing push for participation has begun in earnest recently. Lane said there are advertisements on buses, flyers being sent out, awareness and education events being held at places like local libraries throughout Tompkins County and more. The county’s grandest gesture, he said, is planning a press conference in a central location that would include a litany of local officials (Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, Ithaca City School District Superintendent Luvelle Brown, the presidents from all three colleges in the immediate area, were all mentioned among others) who could encourage people from their communities to participate in the census.
There are other, organizational-specific efforts going on as well. At a meeting on Monday of the Complete County Committee, many of the ongoing pushes around the county were detailed, including a plan from Tompkins Community Action to host an event at their Spencer Road location on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., which they hope will attract the homeless population, in addition to ongoing efforts like banners, signs, etc. to increase awareness among the community that uses them. The colleges will obviously be a challenge as well; students living on Cornell University’s campus will have to use the paper count instead of online, as will students at Ithaca College, but an important note is that even if a student at those schools is from out of the area, they are still supposed to participate in the Census here in Tompkins County. Greek life organizations, faculty groups, grad and undergrad student councils and others are also being contacted for partnerships to help spread the word about participation more directly. At the meeting, Cornell officials said they only received eight percent of participation on the paper forms in 2010.
“We want to count the hard to count people,” Lane said. “They are folks like the elderly, little children, students are hard to count, and we know we have homeless and folks that are here with different kinds of residential status, maybe people that don’t have legal papers, but they are still here and they are still entitled to be counted. We want them to understand that they aren’t going to be deported, for example.”
That apprehension has also factored into the county’s months-long push to recruit census workers from the community. Having a local face to go door to door reminding people of the Census or helping them with how to fill it out or turn it in could go a long way to calm some of the hesitation that people feel, Lane said.
“It’s very vital,” Lane said. “To have a neighbor come visit you is a lot different than having someone from the government come and say ‘I’m here to do you a favor.’ A lot of the people hired could pick their own neighborhood to follow-up on and do home visits, whatever might be necessary. You’re always going to be more comfortable with someone that you know, even if you don’t know them personally.”
The latest official update came in January, which stated that Tompkins County had just 32 percent of the needed amount of census workers. The problem is worse in Tompkins County than it is in surrounding counties, according to Lane and Census Bureau officials, but it’s part of a national issue. The last time the Census was held, in 2010, the American economy was so bad that people were delighted for a short-term job with flexible hours and some money on the side. Now, though, with the economy doing well (coronavirus fears aside) and unemployment low, there’s comparatively far fewer people in the market for part-time employment. People can still apply to be census workers at 2020census.gov/en/jobs.
“We want to make sure every person is fairly represented,” said Mike Lane, who leads the committee, which has been meeting since late summer. “And we want to have all the political muscle that we’re entitled too. So we want everybody counted so that we have our number accurate.”
