The joint process of reimagining public safety between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca began in 2021 at the direction of former Mayor Svante Myrick. The process began after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, which required every local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan that will maintain public safety and build trust between police and the communities they serve.
The City of Ithaca Common Council voted to pass the reimagining public safety resolution on March 31, 2021.
At the same time former Mayor Myrick was advocating for the reimagining process, he was also working as the Executive Director for the progressive think-tank People for the American Way. This sparked suspicion among some members of the Common Council that outside organizations could have an undue influence on the reimagining process.
As a result, ethics complaints involving allegations of third party influence over the reimagining public safety working groups process were raised in May of 2022 by Common Council member Cynthia Brock. Specifically, Brock's concerns relate to former Mayor Myrick inviting third party groups such as Matrix Consulting and the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) to be involved in the reimagining working groups process.
According to Brock, “It was never publicly disclosed that the Center for Policing Equity would have such an oversized role in the city working group process. We were told as council members that their involvement was limited to taking minutes and scheduling meetings.” Additionally, Brock said that it was “inappropriate” for Matrix consulting to be brought in to provide data analysis for the working group.
In response to these ethics concerns Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca both launched investigations into Mayor-elect Lewis said that the city “sought and engaged an investigator who had no personal or political state in the investigation's subject matter or outcome.”
The investigator was Kristen Smith, a current partner at the law firm Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC. According to Mayor Lewis, Smith’s investigation was “based on months of interviews of working group members and others, a review of thousands of documents, and in-depth research and analysis.”
Mayor-elect Lewis said that the investigation revealed that “change is best effectuated when undertaken with transparency and respect for rules of government.” The 60-page report found no clear ethical violations, but it did reveal issues related to transparency in city government. As a result, Mayor Lewis has outlined legislation that she will bring before the Common Council in the coming year in an effort to improve the “procedural guardrails of local government.”
According to the Mayor, this legislation will include developing a process for identifying when participants in ad-hoc committees and working groups qualify as City Officials, thereby notifying them of their inability to receive third party payments in connection with their service to the city. It will also include updating the city’s Gifting and Solicitation Policy in alignment with the Common Council’s objectives regarding a process for accepting donated services.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock responded to the release of the city’s investigation saying, “the City’s report, along with the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) final report will provide a more complete picture and understanding of not only how we got here, but also what policy changes are needed to ensure open and transparent gifting, consulting, and working group processes in the future.”
However, Brock continued saying, “After a careful reading of the Smith Report, the answer to my initial question posed to TCEAB – Can the report provided by the City working group be deemed impartial, unbiased, and appropriate for recommending legislative changes? – is, in my view, categorically No.”
According to Brock, former Mayor Myrick’s actions “either intentionally or through memory lapses, negligence, or disregard — collectively functioned to keep Common Council, the City Controller, and the City Attorney in the dark about the extent of third party influence on the reimagining process.”
In response to the city releasing its investigation, former Mayor Myrick released a statement claiming victory and saying that the investigation concluded without finding any “actual influence or conflict of interest from outside groups.”
The statement continued saying “even if the CPE had an impact on the actual outcome of the Working Group, this does not necessarily mean there was anything unethical about their involvement.”
According to the statement, “there is no evidence that Myrick or any other supporter of CPE benefited personally or financially as a result of CPE’s involvement in the Reimagining Public Safety Process.” However, how does this align with the fact that CPE gave each co-lead of the RPS Working Group a $10,000 stipend?
The former Mayor also said that the investigation revealed Alderperson Brock and County Legislator Rich John “had gone back and forth” discussing the ethics complaint “prior to its being submitted to the TCEAB.”
According to the former Mayor’s team, “The Board should follow suit and end this tainted process. These efforts to smear Myrick for nothing other than petty political gain have wasted precious taxpayer dollars and government resources.
