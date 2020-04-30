In a matter unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, a man collapsed Monday morning at Collegetown Bagels on East State Street, briefly closing the restaurant while restaurant workers waited for emergency personnel to respond and help the prone individual.
The scene, while minor, highlighted that while most storefronts sit idle, essential workers have still been going into work every day, even while governments issue stronger and stronger edicts to the public to remain indoors as much as possible. Their professions range from repairing infrastructure to trying to keep the peace in frazzled times to maintaining waste collection to delivering food to making sure shelves are stocked at grocery stores and more.
Those essential workers have served as the engines of the economy such as it exists now, providing some semblance of stability as the rest of the country grapples with an unprecedented economic shutdown.
A large group of workers that might exist out of the focus of the majority of the city’s population is garbage collectors, who ride around area neighborhoods each weekday from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. There are a few companies that operate in Tompkins County, though Casella is the most prominent as they service the majority of the county as well as Cornell University.
Most of Casella’s trucks are single driver, explained Dustin Carnes, Casella’s local operations manager, so changes in shifts were unnecessary. Even still, the process of simply throwing out recycling has changed, albeit in a somewhat subtle way. The Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management Department published a notification asking residents to, instead of placing cardboard materials to the side of their recycling bins, make room to put it in the bins themselves so as to hopefully cut down on any direct contact workers would make with cardboard, which has a slight chance of transferring COVID-19.
Debbie Brazo, who’s been driving for over a decade, said one of the larger changes is that customers along her route are less likely to greet her as she works. The job itself is the same, but without the occasional cheery greeting or conversation during her route.
“Nothing’s really changed, except for I don’t see my customers,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who normally come out to talk, they don’t come out.[...] That’s the only difference I’ve noticed is that they don’t come out and speak because they’re afraid. [...] But recycle, on my route, is usually like one to two more tons per day because people are stuck home.”
Brazo is skeptical of the impact of certain changes, like the new cardboard instructions, but she hasn’t felt unsafe going to work, even as the outbreak has evolved to include more stringent restrictions.
Outside of personal interactions, the physical toll of more waste coming out of a household is certainly the largest change for waste collection. Brazo said while commercial businesses are putting out far less trash and recycling, it has been equaled or surpassed by the amount of waste that residences are creating. With everyone stuck home, more people are ordering food, buying things online or just generally spending more time in the house that makes for a much heavier load each day. Regardless, Brazo prefers this, and being able to consistently collect her paycheck, as opposed to being home as a safety precaution.
“No, I’m thankful that I have a job that I can work at,” she said. “Sitting at home would not be an option. I’m not one to sit at home, and I feel bad for a lot of people, but I’m glad that I have a job that I can come to.”
Fellow driver Jeffrey Kane agreed with Brazo that other than increased loads and lifting, the job hasn’t changed outside of Casella outfitting him with sanitizer and a face mask. There’s some additional anxiety when he sees materials like personal protective equipment tossed in the recycling—a momentary flash of hesitation, maybe—but so far he also hasn’t felt like he’s more at risk because of his work.
“The one thing I don’t like seeing is when people throw their gloves, their masks, their tissues in their recycling,” said fellow driver Jeffrey Kane. “I don’t see that many people out here. Just the radio, mostly [...] If I was down in New York City, I might’ve been nervous. Not up here in upstate New York.”
Over the last week, announcements from the Tompkins County Health Department and New York State have both provided relief in different forms for essential workers. First, the health department announced an initiative that allows businesses with essential workers to order masks for their employees through a form provided by the health department. That was in reaction to an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo that required companies to provide at least those protective materials to workers deemed essential. Then, over the weekend, the state announced that it would be changing the criteria for who qualifies to receive a coronavirus test, expanding it to include any essential worker. Previously, in order to get tested, someone would have had to come into close contact with a person who had been tested positive for coronavirus, or would have to be presenting symptoms. For essential workers, those conditions are now relaxed, and they will be able to get tested at their convenience if they wish.
While it has been deemed necessary for those people to remain working, it’s been equally necessary for their employers to navigate the dangers their workers face during each shift. Ithaca Police Department announced sweeping changes to their operations, closing their normally staffed front desk and discouraging members of the public from visiting the police headquarters barring an emergency situation. Further, they announced an intention to limit face-to-face interaction with the public while still trying to engage in the community policing they so often tout as integral to their services.
“You may be asked to step outside of your home or business to speak with an officer while complying with social distancing efforts as recommended by public health officials,” the department wrote in a statement at the time. “In most cases, our officers will call you by phone for non-emergency calls for service.”
Those who have driven around town know there are still several construction projects where work is continuing. Those projects, according to Dave Marsh, secretary and treasurer of the Tompkins-Cortland Building Trades Council, have been deemed essential. That includes work on roads and bridges, affordable housing, medical facilities, public school construction or renovation and energy projects (for instance, these rules are what allows the construction work on Hector Street to continue unabated). Much of the workers in the building trades are still at work, though with modified conditions, while others have been driven home for safety reasons.
“About 70 percent of the Local 785 laborers are working,” Marsh said. “Some of the other trades are not doing as well.”
Marsh continued that while on the site, construction crews have attempted to make changes in routine to observe any preventative measures they can, although that can be fairly difficult considering the work they are doing.
“Social distance when possible on job site, hand wash stations, N95 masks or respirators if unable to social distance, and set up break and lunch areas with enough room to social distance including rotating the time groups that workers take break and lunch,” Marsh said. “Some large projects are considering two shifts to reduce the number of workers at the job site. Two shifts has not started yet, that I know of, and is often challenging due to noise concerns.”
For those construction workers, having to work in such close proximity has to evoke some feelings of nervousness that they will unknowingly contract something regardless of the protections in place. Still, other workers are cautiously optimistic that the precautions they are taking will effectively protect their loved ones at home from coming into contact with anything threatening. As for any anxiety about transferring something to his family, Kane smiled and portrayed confidence in his post-work routine as he displayed his thick rubber gloves.
“I take a shower when I get home,” he said, smiling.
