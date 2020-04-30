Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Periods of rain and wind. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.