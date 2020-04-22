The Tompkins County Health Department has created a form for essential businesses that need cloth masks to request them for their employees.
Though people are still instructed to stay inside unless travel is necessary, workers at essential businesses have still had to report to work.
According to the state: For all essential businesses or entities, any employees who are present in the workplace shall be provided and shall wear face coverings when in direct contact with customers or members of the public. Businesses must provide, at their expense, such face coverings for their employees. This provision may be enforced by local governments or local law enforcement as if it were an order pursuant to section 12 or 12-b of the Public Health Law. This requirement shall be effective Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m.
The mask stockpile has been gathered over the last several weeks thanks to community efforts to sew masks, and the form is the result of a partnership between the health department and the Tompkins Chamber of Commerce.
"Please fill out the form to make a request," a press release from the health department said. "You can also request hand sanitizer through the form. A Tompkins County official will follow up with you on where and when to pick up your designated masks."
“It has been incredible to see the outpouring of support from our community to help provide masks to essential workers," said Public Health Director Frank Kruppa. "The emergency operations center has been able to coordinate the collection and production of masks that we are able to make available for immediate distribution. It’s important that people remember that masks protect others from the wearer – essentially my mask protects you and your mask protects me.”
