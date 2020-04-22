An overtly confrontational Enfield Town Board meeting ended with board member Stephanie Redmond’s appointment to the Deputy Supervisor role being approved over the objections of a fellow board member.
The meeting pitted Town Supervisor Beth McGee and other board members against board member Bob Lynch. That is not unfamiliar territory for those two factions: Lynch was the only board member to object to the removal of the Pledge of Allegiance from the official agenda, joining a small cadre of Enfield residents, who vocally opposed the move in February when it was a heated debate at the town level.
McGee’s decision to allocate some duties and money to Redmond for the deputy supervisor position ignited another battle with Lynch. The resolution named Redmond to the role and created a $10,000 annual salary for the job, while also approving her to complete fiduciary responsibilities in case of McGee’s absence. Former deputy supervisor Becky Sims had announced her resignation on April 9 in a letter to the Town Clerk.
The statements in favor of the resolution came from McGee and board members Virginia Bryant and Mimi Mehaffey, all of whom argued that the job of town supervisor is inherently more than one person can handle, and thus more help and resources are necessary to make the job more attractive for better candidates. Their comments ranged from supportive of the job McGee has done in the supervisor role to accusing Lynch of sexism for his comments, both extemporaneous and prepared. McGee, in particular, took aim at Lynch for a statement he wrote and circulated prior to the meeting that did attack McGee in no uncertain terms.
“Perhaps you could have been more informed before you tore me up on your tabloid online and sent a whole bunch of letters to everybody and called me names,” McGee said. “I would expect more respectful discourse from a councilperson than that. But I’ve come to expect less.”
“I would expect more respect for the taxpayer,” Lynch shot back, asking McGee to justify the $10,000 allocation, arguing that she knew the responsibilities of the office when she ran for reelection (though, obviously, a public health outbreak and economic downturn were not clear heading into November’s election). McGee reiterated that while the pay for the job is part-time, the actual job duties themselves are not part-time, and the added burden of the coronavirus outbreak has made it untenable to do alone while adding duties to the role of the deputy supervisor role. Though the position should have already been paid more, McGee said, the current circumstances just added evidence to support higher pay; Lynch argued that the ask should have been made during the budget season negotiations in the fall, not at a routine town board meeting.
Lynch then read the pre-written statement into the record, levying allegations of duty abdication at McGee and arguing that she should be carrying the full workload of the position, in rather personal terms. McGee is still the supervisor despite informing the board of her intention to resign; days after making that announcement, she told board members that she would be postponing her resignation until the public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak was over.
“Were this last-minute legislative sleight of hand attempted in normal times, it would be seen for what it was; a surreptitious attempt by a lazy Town Supervisor to offload her responsibilities to another and to do so far distant from the Town’s annual budget cycle, as well as the next election,” Lynch said. “No, I will oppose Supervisor McGee’s proposed Resolutions to appoint a new deputy and to increase that subordinate’s budgeted salary by more than ten-fold. Enfield taxpayers deserve better than this. They deserve a Supervisor who lives up to her elected promises and does not choose to lean on her shovel handle in a non-election year.”
To add to the tension, the meeting included an extended battle between the board members and Highway Supervisor Buddy Rollins, who was arguing against placing workers in his department on partial unemployment. It represented another instance in which Lynch was bent against the will of the rest of the board, though again he was defeated.
