On August 2, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca and the Computer Crimes Unit arrested Ian C. Marsh, age 42 and Matthew C. Marsh, age 22, both of Enfield, NY. The were each charged with the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.
An investigation revealed that both men were in possession of images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The arrest stems from a cyber tip received by the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Both men were arrested and processed at SP Ithaca. They were issued appearance tickets to appear at the Enfield Town Court on August 29, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.