The Tompkins County Health Department has announced that an employee at a Mirabito Convenience store in Lansing has tested positive for coronavirus and there's a chance customers were exposed during two shifts the employee worked recently.
The Mirabito location in question is at 32 Peruville Road in Lansing. The store has been closed temporarily for a deep cleaning and disinfection. The worker may have exposed others to the virus during two shifts they worked, on Thursday, April 9 from 8:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Friday, April 10 from 2:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The health department said that if anyone went inside the store during those dates and times, they should:
- Get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-register online at cayugahealth.org or call the health center at (607) 319-5708.
- Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you were in the store
- Even if you test negative, continue to self-quarantine for the full 14 days. If you become symptomatic, you should seek re-testing.
- Self-monitor your health
If someone did not go inside the store, merely pumped gas or used the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, they do not need to get tested.
“Following a thorough contact investigation by our nurses, it was determined that to reduce further exposure, we are encouraging individuals who may have come in contact with the infected individual to act in the community’s best interest, get tested, and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms,” said Frank Kruppa, the county's Public Health Director.
Employees at Wegman's Coffee Shop and Mango Mango Dessert have also tested positive via previous releases from the health department.
