Tompkins County Emergency Response and Whole Health are partnering with the Shops at Ithaca Mall to host their second annual Emergency Preparedness & Safety Fair on Saturday, September 16th from 11am to 2pm.
The event is being held in conjunction with National Preparedness Month, observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2023 theme is focused on the well-being of older adults.
“Older adults can face greater risks from extreme weather and other emergencies, especially if they live alone, are low income, have a disability, or live in rural areas,” said Geoff Dunn, Community Preparedness Coordinator.“We will have a number of agencies and organizations on hand, including representatives from local police and fire departments, emergency medical services, the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the National Weather Service.”
New this year will be CPR and first aid demonstrations, and a medivac helicopter on display.
Other highlights include Dave Ashton from Lite Rock 97.3 broadcasting from 11am-1pm, a Red Cross community blood drive from 10am to 2pm (visit www.RedCrossBlood.org) and a Citizen Preparedness Corps training at 10:30am (pre-registration required at www.prepare.ny.gov).
The Preparedness & Safety Fair will be set up both inside and outside the Shops at Ithaca Mall, and is free to attend. Mall General Manager Beth Tanner said,“We are delighted to again partner with Tompkins County, and hope people will take advantage of this opportunity to learn of the many resources available to keep their families and communities safe and prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.