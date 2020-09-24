ITHACA, N.Y.– The City announced that Elmira Road will temporarily be reduced to a single lane Sept. 29 and 30 along the 300 Block.
Construction is set to commence at 7 a.m. on Sept. 29. DDS crews will be working to install a 2” NYSEG gas main connection at 372 Elmira Rd (in front of the McDonalds). The work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. the following day.
Finger Lakes Traffic Control will set up a lane shift in the area of the work. Motorists should expect traffic delays in the area.
