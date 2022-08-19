District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, has been charged in a four-count indictment related to the motor vehicle collision which took place on Route 13 in the Town of Newfield in the early morning hours of March 19, 2022. Leon Arguello, a devoted father and talented local musician, died in the collision. Leon Arguello was 49 years old.
District Attorney Van Houten presented the case to the Tompkins County Grand Jury on August 11, 2022. Roberts was indicted for Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident without Reporting.
The top charge, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, is a Class C Felony for which the maximum penalty is an indeterminate sentence of five (5) to fifteen (15) years of imprisonment.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was the lead agency in connection with the investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit of the New York State Police provided significant assistance and support.
