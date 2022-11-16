The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
Mayor of Ithaca: Lewis vs. Sims vs. Winn
With 100 percent of the votes reporting in the race for Mayor of Ithaca, incumbent Laura Lewis is projected to win election by a wide margin. According to the Tompkins County Board of Elections Lewis has received 65 percent of the vote, while her progressive challenger Katie Sims received 25 percent and the Republican candidate Zachary Winn received just 8 percent.
In response to her victory Lewis said “I'm grateful for my campaign supporters and all who voted for me in this election.” She continued saying, “My opponents and I raised issues of significance for our community, and I thank them for their voices. I look forward to this opportunity to continue serving in our city.”
Lewis also said that the city manager referendum passing was positive news for her campaign. According to Lewis, “The previous mayors and councils have called for this model of government for years because it will allow for greater transparency, responsiveness and efficiency.”
Lewis’ progressive challenger, Katie Sims, released a statement following her loss saying “Gaining 25% of the vote on an independent ballot line is not an easy task, and I'm honored to have earned voters' support.” Sims continued saying, “Our success will always come from our collectivity, so we'll keep plugging along, building relationships and our shared vision, and creating the world we want to live in.”
Sims has not said whether or not she is considering running for Mayor again when the seat is up for grabs again at the end of 2023. However, by then a City Manager will have adopted many of the responsibilities the Mayor currently oversees.
Public Referendums: Environmental Bond Act & City Manager Referendum
Both public referendums that Ithacan’s voted on passed with overwhelming support. Proposition One: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act passed with 60 percent of the vote. In Tompkins County it passed with 77 percent.
Additionally, the referendum to establish the position of City Manager in Ithaca passed with nearly 79 percent of the vote. Only 21 percent of residents voted to retain the right to directly vote for the chief executive of the city.
Advocates of the shift in city government organization believe that creating the City Manager position would allow for more efficiency in city government because it would put a professionally trained administrator in charge of administrative duties. It would also provide more consistency to the city government rather than being subject to shifts due to changes in the mayor position. These advocates believe that such efficiency and consistency will, for example, be important in following through on efforts such as the police reimagining plan and the Ithaca Green New Deal.
However, some residents have expressed concern about the fact that the City Manager would not be an elected position and would instead be appointed by the mayor and common council — effectively revoking the right for residents to directly vote for the chief representative of the city.
Former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, who introduced the idea of creating the city manager position before stepping down from his position as Mayor even admitted concerns himself saying, “that's the main drawback to this system…that the [City Manager] is not as directly accountable.” He continued saying, “it's a tradeoff for sure. I don't want to downplay that. Not being able to directly elect the city's chief executive is a change, but I think it's a change that's worthwhile.”
The Ithaca Times has reached out to Mayor Lewis to ask about how her administration is going to move forward with the Common Council to find someone to fill the position of city manager, but the Mayor has not responded to comment.
U.S. House of Representatives 19th District: Marc Molinaro vs. Josh Riley
Congressional Democrats in New York didn’t have a great night on November 8 and the 19th Districts Josh Riley was no exception. It was a close race in a district considered to be a toss up and Republican Marc Molinaro defeated Riley by a margin of just 2 percent. When all ballots were counted Molinaro took home 50 percent of the vote compared to Riley’s 48 percent.
While Democrats performed better than expected on a nationwide scale, Congressional Democrats in New York lost seats to Republicans in the 3rd, 4th and 19th Congressional Districts. These losses have resulted in Democrats losing their majority in the House of Representatives.
In a statement following his victory Molinaro said, “Tonight, the voters of Upstate sent a message that they demand a government that works for them," He continued saying, "They just want to feed their families, heat their homes, and feel safe in their communities. I'm honored to have earned the trust of more than 100,000 voters, and I will work everyday to be a worthy member of Congress for both those who did, and did not vote for me. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I'm ready to hit the ground running."
After conceding the election when it became apparent that there weren’t enough absentee ballots to overcome Molinaro’s lead Riley said, “With the ballots cast, votes counted and campaign ended, let's set aside our divisions and do our best to unite. It’s in that spirit that I wish Marc Molinaro much success as he goes to Congress to represent us.”
New York State Senate 52nd District: Lea Webb vs. Rich David
In another close race for New York State Senate, Democrat Lea Webb achieved a narrow victory over Republican and former Binghamton Mayor Rich David. According to the results Webb received 49.82 percent of the vote compared to David’s 48.41 percent. The margin between them was less than one percent, with just 1,455 votes splitting the difference.
After declaring victory Webb’s campaign released a statement saying, "My campaign started almost a year ago with a small, yet fierce coalition of believers that grew into a collective of volunteers, organizers, voters and supporters. Our goal was simple: to uplift the voices of working people in our community who, for years, have gone ignored or overlooked. I've said many times throughout this race that my campaign is not about me, and maintain that belief tonight. It was always about creating a movement, a people-powered movement, so that upstate communities can get the resources that they deserve.”
She continued saying, “Thank you to the voters of Broome, Tompkins and Cortland counties. I am deeply honored to have been chosen to represent our community and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. This is the first step in a long, but exciting journey to bring equity to ALL New Yorkers."
In a statement following his loss David said, “I want to congratulate Lea Webb on her victory in the 52nd District race. We spoke earlier today and while there are still absentee and affidavit ballots to be processed, it appears we’ll fall just short.”
Governor of New York: Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin
With 100 percent of votes reporting, Democrat Kathy Hochul has defeated Republican Lee Zeldin in the race for Governor of New York by a margin of 5 percent. Hochul received 52 percent of the vote compared to Zeldin’s 47 percent. Governor Hochul also received nearly 72 percent of the vote in Tompkins County compared to just 27 percent for Zeldin.
Following Governor Hochul’s victory — making her the first woman to ever be elected Governor of New York — Hochul said, “The glass ceiling like the one that’s above us here today has finally been shattered in the state of New York, and you made it happen.” She told supporters "The lesson of tonight's victory is that given the choice, New Yorkers refused to go backwards on our long march toward progress.”
Zeldin refused to concede on election night, but has since accepted defeat. Zelden has said, “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. This race was a once-in-a-generation campaign, with a very close margin in the bluest of states. Those controlling Albany should take note.”
New York Attorney General: Letitia James vs. Mike Henry
The election for New York Attorney General has also been called in favor of incumbent Letitia James over her opponent Republican Mike Henry by a margin of 8 percent. James received a total of 52 percent compared to Henry’s 44 percent. Like Hochul — and nearly every Democrat on the ballot in Tompkins County — James blew her opponent out of the water receiving 72 percent of the vote.
On a nationwide scale the midterms have produced better outcomes than expected for Democrats. Historically, the party of the incumbent President doesn’t do well in midterm elections since issues like inflation and crime are blamed on the party in power, but Democrats have seemed to avoid a complete red wave. Even though Democrats will lose their majority in the House of Representatives, it looks like they’ll retain a small majority in the Senate— pending the results of another run-off election in Georgia.
