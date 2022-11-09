The results of the midterm elections are beginning to roll in even though they won’t be made final until all mail-in ballots are counted next week. The current results are based on early voting, submitted absentee ballots and in-person votes that were cast on November 8. They are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections and several races have been decided or candidates have declared victory.
Mayor of Ithaca: Lewis vs. Sims vs. Winn
With 100 percent of the votes reporting in the race for Mayor of Ithaca, incumbent Laura Lewis is projected to win election by a wide margin. According to the Tompkins County Board of Elections Lewis has received 65 percent of the vote, while her progressive challenger Katie Sims received 25 percent and the Republican candidate Zachary Winn received just 8 percent.
Public Referendums: Environmental Bond Act and City Manager Proposition
Both public referendums that Ithacan’s voted on passed with overwhelming support. Proposition One: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act passed with 60 percent of the vote. In Tompkins County it passed with 77 percent.
Additionally, the referendum to establish the position of City Manager in Ithaca passed with nearly 79 percent of the vote. Only 21 percent of residents voted to retain the right to directly vote for the chief executive of the city.
19th Congressional District: Marc Molinaro (R) vs. Josh Riley (D)
Republican Marc Molinaro has declared victory in the election for the 19th Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives with 100 percent of the vote reporting. However, since all mail-in ballots won’t be counted until next week his opponent, Democrat Josh Riley has said that he will not be conceding the election just yet. The current results have Molinaro over Riley by 2 percent, with Molinaro receiving 50 percent of the vote compared to Riley’s 48 percent.
New York State Senate District 52: Lea Webb (D) vs. Rich David (R)
In another close race for New York State Senate, Democrat Lea Webb has declared victory over Republican Rich David. According to the current results Webb has received 49.82 percent of the vote compared to David’s 48.41 percent. The margin between them is less than one percent, with just 1,455 votes splitting the difference. David has said that he will not concede the election.
Governor of New York: Kathy Hochul (D) vs. Lee Zelden (R)
With 92 percent of votes reporting, Democrat Kathy Hochul has been projected to defeat Republican Lee Zelden in the race for Governor of New York by a margin of 5 percent. Hochul received 52 percent of the vote compared to Zelden’s 47 percent. Governor Hochul also received nearly 72 percent of the vote in Tompkins County compared to just 27 percent for Zelden.
New York Attorney General: Letitia James (D) vs. Mike Henry (R)
The election for New York Attorney General has also been called in favor of incumbent Letitia James over her opponent Republican Mike Henry by a margin of 8 percent. James received a total of 52 percent compared to Henry’s 44 percent. Like Hochul — and nearly every Democrat on the ballot in Tompkins County — James blew her opponent out of the water receiving 72 percent of the vote.
On a nationwide scale Democrats have had better outcomes than expected, but the results of the November 8 midterms won’t be made final until all mail-in ballots are counted next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.