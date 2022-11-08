It’s finally Election Day in Ithaca. Residents will be making their way to the polls today until they close at 9 p.m.
Ithacans will decide between Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro for who will get to represent New Yorks 19th Congressional District in The House of Representatives. They will also vote for State Senate, where Democrat Lea Webb is running against Republican and former Mayor of Binghamton Rich David in New Yorks 52nd Senate District.
Ithaca residents will also be voting to fill a one-year Mayoral term to finish out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick. The current Acting Mayor, Laura Lewis, is being challenged by progressive candidate Katie Sims — who has been endorsed by the Working Families Party — and Republican candidate Zachary Winn.
The cities residents will also be voting on a refferendum that would change the structure of city government by establishing the position of City Manager, and another proposition called the ”Environmental Bond Act” that would allow the staet to invest $4.2 Billion to respond to climate change.
In addition, voters in Ithaca and across New York will be voting for Governor where they can either choose the Democratic inclumbent Kathy Hochul, or her Republican challenger Lee Zelden. A Republican Governor has not been elected in New York for nearly two decades, but the race has been closer than expected.
Democrat Anna Kelles is also running unopposed for re-election to the New York State Assembly and Derek Osborne is running unopposed to continue his work as Tompkins County Sheriff on both the Democratic and Republican lines.
