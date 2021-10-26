An elderly man from Ithaca was stopped in the East Branch, New York area after driving the wrong way in opposing traffic for nearly 18 miles. Calls started coming in around 3 a.m. on Monday to Delaware County 911, with about 30 people calling to report a wrong-way driver on State Route 17 near Hancock.
The callers were unable to give a clear description of the vehicle and responding state police and Delaware County Sheriff patrols were unable to locate a vehicle. At approximately 6:15 a.m., Delaware County 911 & Sullivan County 911 centers started receiving additional phone calls that a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes west of exit 92 in the East Branch area. Troopers from State Police barracks in Liberty responded and coordinated a road closure of Rt-17 east of exit 94 and were able to stop the vehicle after he was driving the wrong way in opposing traffic for at least 18 miles.
The investigation found that an 86-year-old man from Ithaca had not returned home the night before and had been reported missing by his wife to the Ithaca Police Department in the early morning hours, just prior to this encounter. The man, who was confused and reported by the wife to be suffering from Dementia, was transported by troopers to Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills for a physical and mental evaluation. There were no reported accidents or injuries from this prolonged incident.
(0) comments
