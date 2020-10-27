ITHACA, N.Y. —Eddy Street will be reduced to one lane and a no-parking order will be implemented to allow for water main reconstruction along the 200 block of Catherine Street, starting Oct. 27.
Construction is set to begin at the Eddy Street/Catherine Street intersection and move northward towards Buffalo Street beginning at 7 a.m.
As construction work continues northward along the 200 block, the no-parking rule will shift in one block increments throughout the duration of the project, the City said.
The project is set to be completed some time in December.
For additional information contact: Erik Whitney, Don Corwin, or Scott Gibson, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
