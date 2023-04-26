The City of Ithaca has gained nationwide recognition for the ambitious goals set in the Ithaca Green New Deal, which passed in a unanimous vote by the City’s Common Council on June 5, 2019.
Among a litany of environmentally conscious aspirations, the IGND commits the City to achieving “carbon neutrality and climate justice by 2030” by 1) meeting the electricity needs of City government operations with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, 2) Reducing emissions from the City fleet of vehicles by 50% from 2001 levels by 2025, 3) Achieving a carbon neutral city by 2030 and 4) Ensuring that the benefits of the Ithaca Green New Deal are shared among all local communities to reduce historical social and economic inequities.
Some aspects of the IGND plan have been achieved, while many remain stalled and incomplete. For example, the city has successfully defined the criteria to identify a “Climate Justice Community or family.” The definition will include considerations of median income, home ownership, financial inclusion and unemployment benefits.
However, one of the parts of the plan that has been stalled is the Justice 50 initiative that would “allocate at least 50 percent of the overall climate and energy investments made under the IGND to Climate Justice Communities.”
According to the IGND Scorecard that has been created by the Finger Lakes Greater Region NY Chapter of The Climate Reality Project, “The City has committed to direct a minimum of 50% of IGND funds invested to Climate Justice communities.” It continues saying, “By August 2022, the City will determine a methodology to ensure all IGND programs and tasks apply the lens of Climate Justice, distribute benefits accordingly and establish a tracking mechanism.”
According to a statement from Sunrise Ithaca, “We have yet to see the City follow through on Justice50 in a tangible way, and we are calling on our elected officials to prioritize Justice50 moving forward. We are asking them to follow through by protecting renters from rent hikes, due to electrification costs, that could lead to evictions and further gentrification of the City.”
The COVID-19 pandemic thrust the world into an unprecedented level of disarray in the years after the IGND was initially passed. The pandemic resulted in economic uncertainty and supply chain issues that effectively delayed action on the city’s aggressive climate friendly plan. For example, in mid-2022 the Former Director of Sustainable for the City, Luis Aguirre-Torres, told New York Focus that Ithaca’s decarbonization plan was “no longer profitable.”
However, President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed months later and directed $369 billion into climate friendly projects across the country, making the goals of the Ithaca Green New Deal seem feasible once again. While the IRA will provide some necessary funding, meeting the goals of the IGND continues to be heavily reliant on forming relationships between local government, residents, building owners, and Wall Street.
Despite the much needed assistance from the IRA, the city has struggled to make progress towards achieving its ambitious goals. This struggle was highlighted by Aguirre-Torres’ decision to resign from his position in November 2022. Following his resignation, Aguirre-Torres said that he never got the support he needed from City Hall. Additionally, he said that the Common Council “did not do the proper oversight on the people that were trying to control the Green New Deal.”
Aguirre-Torres explained that “There was a mandate as a result of the resolution. In that resolution, it said that the city needed to achieve carbon neutrality and address climate justice, we needed to do so much. But without support, it is impossible to do.”
Aguirre-Torres continued saying that his relationship with the city took a negative turn following the departure of former Mayor Svante Myrick. After Myrick left, Aguirre-Torres said that he had a contentious relationship with City Attorney Ari Lavine, who pressured him to take a back seat in the city’s process of achieving its stated climate goals.
When Aguirre-Torres began to realize that the alignment between the planning director, city attorney and mayor was stronger than the alignment with the rest of city government, he began to think that staying in his position as Director of Sustainability would be difficult. Additional reporting from the Ithaca Times on Aguirre-Torres’ departure can be found in a previous Ithaca Times article from Nov. 9 titled “Former Director of Sustainability Addresses Common Council Over Reasons for Resignation.”
Despite these setbacks, BlocPower — a Brooklyn based technology company that has partnered with the City of Ithaca to help follow through on the goals of the Green New Deal, held a ‘bloc party’ at Washington Park on April 22 (Earth Day), to initiate the process of building relationships with community stakeholders.
At the event, BlocPower’s new Ithaca program manager Ethan Bodnaruk – a former civil engineer with Ithaca’s Department of Public Works – answered questions about how BlocPower is helping the city achieve some of the stated goals of the Green New Deal.
Bodnaruk told the Ithaca Times that BlocPower has begun the process of ramping up their efforts to hire individuals from the local community to build a stronger relationship with residents. Bodnaruk said that getting community members involved in the process will help quell some of the skepticism that exists among some residents.
He also said that BlocPower is working closely with utility companies such as NYSEG for “additional funding incentives that are available for commercial and nonprofit buildings. Additionally, BlocPower recently began enrolling in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) low interest rate loan program, which will help provide different choices of financing to customers with single family homes.
Bodnaruk also explained the significance of the BlocMaps Ithaca program, which compiles public and private data from real estate databases to help come up with estimates for things like heating and cooling loads and approximate equipment needs for electrification for every building in Ithaca. It will also provide automatic instant building report quotes for electrification programs, which Bodnaruk says will help “overcome that bottleneck of having to go out and do a million different site visits.
According to Bodnaruk, “Our contractors can’t spend all their time doing that work for projects that might only have a 10 percent or 30 percent completion rate.”
He continued saying that “we’re working very closely with contractors and expanding our contractor base, refining those initial quotes so we can sign single family homeowners and give them accurate quotes for the work and then hand that over to a contractor knowing that this is a project that’s [most likely] going to go through because the customer has seen the numbers and signed their interest in participating.”
Bodnaruk says that older buildings with more outdated appliances will be prioritized for updates. He said that residents might want to convert to heat pumps but won’t because they could have recently invested in a new natural gas high efficiency furnace and be unwilling to spend money on additional updates.
“We don’t have a lot of time so there’s really a need to prioritize,” said Bodnaruk. He continued saying that “2030 is the goal to electrify all 6,000 buildings, so we’re investing locally and ramping up with contractors to try and meet that demand.”
In addition, Bodnaruk explained that BlocPower has groups based out of their New York City office that are “very experienced with managing and running the fill design, bid, build process for more complicated multi-family commercial new builds.”
According to Bodnaruk, “everyone is waiting with bated breath for the funds that will come from the Inflation Reduction Act by the end of this year or beginning of next year.” He continued saying that even with those funds pending, “Ithaca is so passionate about electrification and climate justice that there are folks that want to convert now.”
When asked if BlocPower had price estimates for how much it would cost to upgrade a single family home with a heat pump system, Bodnaruk said that it could range anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 for a three bedroom house. Additional costs would be added if the property would need things like weatherization upgrades. Cost estimates for upgrading larger buildings were not available, and would require a more in depth study by BlocPower to figure out.
Bodnaruk also said that BlocPower is looking to expand on their workforce development program that has been a success in New York City. This program is targeted to folks coming out of prison or other difficult circumstances and training them to work in the green energy economy doing things like weatherization before moving up into other jobs.
As a result of this program which is being rolled out in Ithaca this week, Bodnaruk said that “we’re able to provide free weatherization services for air sealing, weather stripping for doors, caulking for windows,” which would get major things taken care of while at the same time driving down costs.
Regarding the process of building relationships with the community going forward, Bodnaruk said that more block party events similar to the one that occurred on April 22 will be organized to increase awareness and build trust between the community and organizations involved in helping the city follow through on the stated goals of the Ithaca Green New Deal.
