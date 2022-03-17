ITHACA, NY -- Before former governor Andrew Cuomo ordered municipalities to reexamine their policing strategies, and before former mayor Svante Myrick unveiled his Reimagining Public Safety proposal, Travis Brooks was behind the scenes working on a program that perfectly encapsulates those goals.
About six years ago, Myrick put out a call to action when working on the Ithaca Plan, a plan to fight addiction locally. He suggested looking at different programs in other communities, which led to the discovery of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) initiative. Brooks, the deputy director at Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), went to Seattle with then police chief John Barber to learn about their LEAD program.
LEAD is a harm reduction program that is dedicated to reorienting typical responses to crimes and getting help for those suffering from addiction, poverty and mental health issues. Simply, it gives police officers an alternative to arresting people who need help. And after a soft launch last fall, it’s now officially operational. The program is a collaboration between Ithaca Police Department, GIAC, REACH Medical, St. John’s Shelter and community outreach workers.
“You can get in through a police officer referring you to the program or you can get in through a social contact referral,” Brooks said. “And if you have issues relating to [poverty, addiction or mental health] an officer can refer you before you get arrested.”
After a person is referred to the program, they are assigned a caseworker.
“A caseworker isn’t a counselor, but can connect you to services,” Brooks said. “We go to the people in the program and meet them where they’re at. Your biggest need might be a few packs of warm socks, so that will be the first need we address. Your second need might be food. We build relationships with people.”
He added that what makes LEAD different is that if there’s a young person who’s selling drugs because they need money, the program can connect that person with job training and an opportunity, rather than just locking them up in jail.
“And as you’re going through that, we’re there to help you along the way,” Brooks said.
To make the program successful in Ithaca, Brooks knew he would need buy-in from the police department. Luckily, that came pretty easily under Barber.
“He was a huge advocate and went to LEAD training, so I have to give him a lot of credit,” Brooks said. “The two chiefs after him [Pete Tyler and Dennis Nayor] were really into it, and the interim police chief [John Joly] has been helpful in making this happen too.”
Brooks specifically mentioned Sgt. Mary Orsaio as an integral part of the process. Orsaio received training on LEAD, and has begun training other officers at IPD as well.
“I have about a 45-minute training about what to look for in a LEAD candidate,” Orsaio said. “There are types of offenses that are LEAD eligible.”
She uses petit larceny as an example.
“If someone steals from Walmart and Walmart agrees LEAD is a good option, or someone has an open container or a disorderly conduct, those are LEAD eligible offenses,” she said. “If it’s something like assault or domestic violence, it obviously isn’t.”
Orsaio has made laminated cards for officers to keep on them with reminders about LEAD eligible offenses. She said other exclusionary criteria includes if a person has been convicted of murder or is a registered sex offender.
“But there is a large population that is LEAD eligible,” she said.
Orsaio works closely with Officer Ryan Card, who is the other point person.
“He is the definition of a community police officer,” Orsaio said of Card. “His favorite part of the day is when he can walk the homeless encampments and talk to people.”
Once a person is in the LEAD program, all parties involved, from caseworkers to police officers, meet biweekly to fill each other in on how that person is doing.
“It makes sense to have everyone at the same table talking about the same people,” Orsaio said.
Currently, Brooks said, there are eight people in the program, with another six in the process of being onboarded. They’re also planning on hiring another case worker and they have a list of individuals who could be a good fit for the program. He’s hoping that as the program continues to be established, both with outside funding and city contributions, there will be an opportunity for a lot of change.
“If you remove 50-60 people from regular police contact, regular contact in court, regular probation, you’re freeing up services to spend that money elsewhere,” he said. “If we can be preventative in our services, it’ll save everyone money in the long run.”
He mentioned that even with the handful of people in the program currently, they’ve already started to see a difference. According to Brooks, there are three “frequent flyers” with police who have had so little contact with police recently, that officers thought they had moved away.
Orsaio confirmed that, and said she can think of a couple people off the top of her head that the department dealt with nearly daily who are now in the LEAD program.
“There are a handful of people that we’re seeing a huge decrease in calls for service, and when we see them, they just look like they’re doing better,” she said.
Orsaio said LEAD seems like a missing piece of law enforcement that is now being fulfilled.
“As police officers we’re so used to, when we make an arrest, restricting someone’s freedoms,” she said. “Now, we have the option to empower someone and it feels great to be able to do that. We deal with the same people over and over again, and we want to see these people succeed.”
Brooks agreed, and hopes that he can see LEAD become permanent.
“My goal before I retire is that this program becomes a staple in this community,” He said. “That LEAD is a permanent fixture in this community, because it works and it benefits the most vulnerable and has started to reshape relationships with policing. I wish people could hear some of the conversations we have about people — the care, the compassion, the energy spent trying to figure out how to make situations better for people struggling. Once you hear that, it humanizes everyone.”
