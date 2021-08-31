ITHACA, NY -- After receiving preliminary site plan approval at the July 27 Planning Board meeting, the 401 E State St. project stalled when it failed to receive final site plan approval at the Aug. 24 meeting.
The project, being built by McKinley Development Company, was aiming to receive approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a height variance this summer. Back in June, McKinley presented a 340,000 square-foot apartment building which included 267 parking spaces and 353 residential units. The developers were seeking a height variance for nine feet, hoping to build a 71-structure rather than the 62 allowed by zoning laws. At the time, engineer Brian Bouchard told the Board of Zoning Appeals that the variance was justified because of the site’s challenging topography and the improvements it will be making to the Six Mile Creek trail.
However, between vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals, the inability to attain a quorum for meetings and staunch disapproval from at least two of the board members, developers decided to forego the height variance.
At the Aug. 24 Planning Board meeting, developer Jeff Githens presented a significantly altered plan, which reduced the building by a full story. This consequently reduced the number of units from 353 to 321, and the number of parking spaces from 267 to 235. However, 130 of the spaces will still be allocated to the Gateway Center’s residents and office tenants, with the remainder dedicated to the new development’s residents. Githens said the footprint has not changed in any way, and that to achieve the reduction they converted portions of parking levels into residential units.
Githens also presented new public access to the stairs and elevator in one portion of the building to allow ADA accessibility to the planned Alpha Phi Alpha memorial that is set to be built adjacent to the property. Githens said they decided to go that route because there was an electrical transformer nearby that couldn’t, or wouldn’t, be moved by Frost Travis, who will be developing the memorial.
“It’s not our property, so we can’t control the decisions,” Githens said. “In discussions with Frost [Travis] and Alpha Phi Alpha, there is no desire to relocate those facilities because there’s a question on where they would go.”
Board member Mitch Glass was disappointed and asked if there was any room to change that, but Githens reiterated he’s done all he can do.
“I can only exert so much influence over our neighbors,” he said.
Overall, though, Glass said he was supportive of the changes and the building and wanted to vote to approve it that night.
“It reduces the mass which we’ve been talking about for over a year,” he said. “It’s a handsome building […] So I’m ready to move forward with this.”
Board member Garrick Blalock pointed out that the board, which is composed of seven members, only had four members present that night, so it would require a unanimous vote to move the project forward. However, it became clear that wasn’t in the cards.
Elisabete Godden has been vocal with her concerns for the building throughout the process and said she didn’t feel as though all of them had been addressed.
“I think I’ve made it pretty clear, and so have other members, what mitigations we’ve been looking for and I don’t see a significant change in the look of the gardens in the back or any other mitigations that came from you and not as a requirement of code or zoning,” she said.
She added that she hadn’t had enough time to take in all the new changes to feel comfortable voting.
“You just provided this last information at 4:30 p.m. today when the meeting started at 6 p.m.,” she said. “So yeah, we need to look at this further, the building department needs to look at it further. I’d like to see some of the same things I’ve said before.”
Glass was pushing for a vote, but Blalock recognized that it would not pass unanimously, which would ultimately squash the project.
“There are four votes needed to proceed, but I don’t want to call a vote that won’t get four yeses,” he said. “We’re asking about a number of concerns, and most can be addressed as a condition, but there aren’t four [yes] votes.”
The board decided to wait and vote at the next meeting, when there could be more members present, much to the dismay of Githens.
“Elisabete, what else do we need to provide here? That’s where I’m struggling. I don’t know what else to present,” he said. “Wow, moving this a month we’ll lose a whole year. That’s the implication and that’s very unfortunate. We will have to sit on this until 2022.”
The hope had been to gain approval at the August meeting and be able to start construction by October. Pushing back the approval to September will push construction to November, which is impeded by the weather.
Godden, however, said she has been vocal about her concerns all along.
“I don’t think it’s fair to put one member on the spot because it was completely up to you to provide those things for however many months we’ve been talking about this,” she said. “You said this project was not financially viable if you reduced the number of units, yet you were able to reduce the number of units because it has been required to do so by the zoning board […] I’d like to see the same things I’ve said before. It’s not right to pressure one member of the board who has not changed their view.”
She also noted that she was not required to disclose what her vote would be ahead of time.
“So I’m throwing you a bone here,” she said.
The board will meet again Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
