On Saturday, 07-09-22, while on routine patrol in the 400 Block of East State Street an Ithaca Police Officer witnessed a property damage motor vehicle crash with one vehicle leaving the scene.
The Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle leaving the scene however the driver of the vehicle failed to comply. The driver of the vehicle continued driving at a low speed for a period of time until they finally turned into a parking lot on Barton Place and stopped.
The driver was identified as 46 year old Douglas P. Tallman of Moravia, NY.. An investigation was conducted into the sobriety of Mr. Tallman and a short time later same was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
The Defendant was charged with the following:
NYS VTL Section 1192(3) – Driving While Intoxicated (Class E Felony)
NYS VTL Section 511(3A) – Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st Degree (Class E Felony)
NYS VTL Section 1111(D1) – Passing a Steady Red Signal (Infraction)
NYS VTL Section 600(1A) – Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Motor Vehicle Crash (Infraction)
NYS VTL Section 1227 – Consumption of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle (Infraction)
Mr. Tallman was released and is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in the Ithaca City Court at a later time. No persons were injured during the motor vehicle crash that occurred during this incident.
