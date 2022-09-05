On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
After investigation the operator/owner of the truck, Donald L. Kelly, 64-year-old from Ithaca, NY was located nearby and was arrested for Driving while Intoxicated (VTL 1192.3) and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Motor Vehicle Crash (VTL 600.1A). There were no reported injuries from the vehicle crash.
The defendant was released to a sober party and is scheduled to return to Ithaca City Court at a later date.
