Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a dump truck at the intersection of South Meadow Street and South Street around 3 p.m. on Nov. 9.
The pedestrian was reported conscious at the scene and was tended to by Bangs Ambulance personnel before being transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
According to a police report, the pedestrian was hit while using the South Meadow Street crosswalk while the truck was turning off of South Street northbound onto South Meadow Street.
The driver of the dump truck was found to be at fault and was ticketed.
