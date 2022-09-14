2022-09-14_21-04-24.jpeg

The 200 block of Dryden Road between College Avenue and Linden Avenue will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles on Thursday, September 15 for replacement of a rooftop chiller at the Breazzano Center. The south sidewalk and the Breazzano Center will be closed to pedestrian traffic during the work. There will be no parking or loading zones available on that block during the work. Eastbound traffic will be directed north onto College Avenue. Westbound traffice will be directed south onton Linden Avenue. Pedestrians and cyclists will be routed around the work.

