ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested Shawn Payne, 36, on criminal possession of a controlled substance charges on Feb. 17. Payne had been wanted for over a year by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Services Parole Patrol and had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to report to his parole office as required.
When IPD arrested Payne, he was found to be in possession of approximate 1.44 ounces of suspected heroin, .74 ounces of suspected crack cocaine and over $4,000 in cash. IPD then searched Payne’s residence where allegedly more narcotics and items consistent with drug sales were located. Payne was remanded to Tompkins County Jail.
The arrest was part of a months-long investigation stemming from numerous community complaints about drug trafficking in the 100 block of W State Street. Payne is currently being held at Tompkins County Jail following his arraignment for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, and two accounts of criminal possession in the third degree for possession of a narcotic drug of more than one-half of an ounce.
