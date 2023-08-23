The City of Ithaca has been working for several months to develop a plan to regulate where homeless residents are and aren’t allowed to camp within the city. A working group consisting of several members of the Common Council came up with a draft plan that called for creating green zones where people would be allowed to camp, along with amber and red zones where camping would not be permitted.
The draft plan states that Green zones where camping would temporarily be permitted would be located in the area behind Walmart and Lowes, which is the 90-acre city owned property formerly known as Southwest Park. Amenities such as bathrooms and showers would be provided to unhoused residents camping in the green zone.
According to the draft plan camping would be “strictly prohibited” within the red zone, which includes the area between Cecil A. Malone Drive and Taber Street and the 4.3 acre city-owned 119 Brindley Street parcel, as well as “any areas under active city use for public or municipal functions,” such as the commons, parks, sidewalks, and public parking areas.
While camping in amber zones is also prohibited, the draft plan indicates that there is a lower priority for enforcement in these areas. The plan says that enforcement of camping bans in amber zones would be “triggered by specific negative impacts of particular campsites rather than mere presence of a campsite.” According to the plan, amber zones would be classified as all areas of the city that aren’t green or red zones.
The plan was initially scheduled to be voted on at the August 16 Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) meeting, but the meeting's agenda was changed before it began to make the draft plan a discussion item that would not be voted on. Third Ward Alderperson Gob Gearhart said he hopes to “bring [the plan] back so that we can vote on it next month.”
The draft plan has been at the center of an intense debate between community members and elected officials regarding whether or not the proposal would criminalize homelessness. Supporters of the project, like First Ward Alderperson George McGonigal, have insisted that the plan doesn’t criminalize homelessness because it involves creating a sanctioned area with amenities like bathrooms and showers where camping would be allowed, which currently doesn’t exist within the city.
In addition, residents from Nates Floral Estates — a mobile home park near the encampments — have supported the plan because they see it as the city taking a step towards addressing an increase in criminal activity that has spilled over from the encampments and impacted the predominantly elderly neighborhood.
Others who oppose the plan, such as the Ithaca Tenants Union, have stressed that it does criminalize homelessness because it involves enforcing camping restrictions in certain amber and red zone areas through issuing non-criminal tickets to those who don’t comply with the restrictions. Tenants Union member, Katie Sims, spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, saying that if those non-criminal tickets are missed, “the standard procedure is the issuance for a warrant of arrest, which is a criminal charge.”
Before the meeting, the Ithaca Tenants Union submitted a petition to the committee explaining their opposition to the draft plan. The petition included signatures from 549 community members.
The draft plan has indicated that outreach workers could potentially be used to warn individuals camping in amber or red zones that they should move to the green zone to receive amenities and avoid further interactions with law enforcement, but outreach workers have indicated that they do not want to be used as an enforcement mechanism for the plan.
Outreach worker Natalya Cowlich opposed the plan saying that it would undermine the work outreach workers are doing to build trust with unhoused residents and connect them with the social services they need. According to Cowlich, “The really important part of what we do and how our services work is that it’s voluntary…We don’t force people to do anything. I’ve never seen good results in any social work where you’re forcing somebody to do something.”
Currently, camping is not allowed anywhere within the city, but that policy has never been enforced because the city has been reluctant to utilize its understaffed police force to implement the policy. As a result, questions have come up regarding how the city would manage to enforce an effective camping ban in proposed amber and red zones.
In an attempt to make matters more simple, several members of the committee seemed to agree on editing the draft plan to get rid of the amber zones entirely and make everywhere that is not a green zone into a red zone. Fourth Ward Alderperson Tiffany Kumar said, “My issue with the amber zone is that it relies on citizen complaints…[which] can be problematic.” According to Kumar, “We don’t know what would cause somebody to call the police on somebody who’s camping based on their perception without the proper training or understanding that social workers or law enforcement officers might have.”
She said she “would support a version of this proposal that may include law enforcement if we provide the community another reason other than punishment from police officers to move to the Green Zone.” Kumar added, “This means a heating and cooling station, bathrooms, showers, dumpsters, and some sort of needle exchange.”
Additionally, Fourth Ward Alderperson Jorge DeFendini — who is part of the working group that came up with the draft plan — proposed that red zones should be eliminated as well and that the goal should be to focus on developing a green zone with amenities that would attract homeless residents to the area. Doing this would seemingly eliminate the uncertainty surrounding how the city would enforce a camping ban in certain areas, while allowing efforts to provide a sanctioned site with amenities for unhoused residents to move forward.
McGonigal disagreed with DeFendini’s proposal to eliminate the red zones saying that he doesn’t believe that they criminalize homelessness. DeFendini responded by saying that red zones would criminalize homelessness because “if we’re not allowing somebody to be in one area and they get a citation for being in that area, and they get a warrant for their arrest for not showing up to court for being in that area, that’s the result of them being homeless in that area.”
According to DeFendini, “We all agree on having a very attractive green zone and not trying to maneuver through a logistical nightmare trying to enforce something that we’re half-hearted about, and we might not have the manpower to follow through on.”
Gearhart said that he would feel comfortable taking the green zone-only approach “because we’re saying we already know that camping is not allowed on public land in the city of Ithaca, and if we create a green zone, then we identity a place that would explicitly allow that, which seems like a good solution.” However, Gearhart also said that he continues to be troubled about how the city is going to deal with people who set up encampments in places outside of the green zone.
Ultimately, it seems like the draft plan will be subject to several changes before it is brought back to the PEDC for a vote in September. If the plan is approved in September, it will be brought to the Common Council for final approval in October.
