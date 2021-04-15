ITHACA, NY -- Tompkins Trust Company, in partnership with the Tompkins Chamber, has named Dr. Martin Stallone of Cayuga Health System as the April 2021 recipient of the Community Hero of the Month Awards, which recognize individuals from Tompkins County who have significantly impacted our community.
Dr. Martin Stallone, who has 17 years of experience in the healthcare industry, is recognized for his leadership of Cayuga Health System during a global health pandemic as well as for the numerous contributions the system has made to the community throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. These contributions include: collaborating with Tompkins County, Cornell University, and others to coordinate the county’s overall pandemic response and contribute any resources necessary to do so; planning and executing the coordination of one of the highest capacity testing operations in New York State, and continuously innovating and evolving that operation to increase testing response and safety; setting up a high capacity vaccine clinic and consistently delivering the highest volume of vaccines in the Southern Tier, in collaboration with the Tompkins County Health Department.
Additionally, Dr. Stallone supported a provider mission to New York City last spring, contributing to New York State’s ability to respond to the pandemic.
Jennifer Tavares, President & CEO of the Tompkins Chamber, shared that Dr. Stallone “...has spared no expense or resource in supporting our community through the last 13 months. We appreciate all that Dr. Stallone has contributed and feel that he has led his team and Cayuga Health System’s response admirably.”
Tompkins Trust Company President and CEO Greg Hartz echoed Tavares’ sentiments, “We are honored to present this award to Dr. Stallone and express our sincerest gratitude for the efforts he and his team have provided Tompkins County throughout the pandemic as well as before.”
Dr. Stallone will receive a Community Hero of the Month plaque and a few additional surprises from Tompkins Trust Company.
