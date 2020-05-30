A group of 43 local attorneys have signed an endorsement letter supporting incumbent Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten in his race for re-election against Ithaca lawyer Ed Kopko.
"The District Attorney is a critical part of our local criminal justice system. During his first term Matt has shown that he deeply cares about our community by utilizing alternatives to incarceration where appropriate, while not compromising public safety," the letter states. "He has extensive trial experience, trying criminal jury trials since 1996. We believe that Matt has all of the characteristics to continue to be an excellent District Attorney. He listens carefully and thoughtfully. He is known for being fair, respectful and caring. He has earned our support for his demonstration of humility, integrity, pragmatism, creativity and sound judgment in the course of his duties as District Attorney."
The list of signatories includes Cornell professors, defense attorneys, political figures, etc. Van Houten had previously been endorsed by former Ithaca police chief Pete Tyler and members of the Tompkins County Legislature.
“I am humbled and honored that so many of our local Tompkins County Attorneys have faith in my bi-partisan and progressive track record.” said Van Houten in a statement. “I will continue to innovate in finding ways to decriminalize non-violent crimes and addressing the underlying issues that play a role in criminal behavior."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.