The Ithaca Farmers Market has announced that it will be reopening their midweek Downtown Market on June 27, 2023. The market will be located in DeWitt Park and will be open from 3PM to 6PM every Tuesday through September 19.
The midweek market was previously held at DeWitt Park for more than 30 years before the pandemic prompted an IFM Board decision to shut down the market in 2020. As a result, both the organization and vendors experienced a significant loss of income and downtown residents lost an easy access point for fresh food.
Now, after a three year hiatus, the midweek downtown market is returning to DeWitt Park. The project is funded by the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund (TCRF) with fiscal sponsorship from Friends of the Ithaca Farmers Market. The TCRF was established by the Tompkins County Legislature and will distribute $6.53m of American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funding to communities and organizations for the benefit of Tompkins County residents.
Earlier this year, during the initial phase of the project, Ithaca Farmers Market and Friends of the Ithaca Farmers Market engaged Park Fellows in the Cornell MBA Program to conduct a community and vendor questionnaire to determine interest and location including day and time preferences. There was a resounding interest by the community, 87% of 785 respondents indicated that they would shop at a downtown weekday market.
Downtown Ithaca residents will once again have access to farm-fresh groceries, prepared food, and other market goods, and they will be able to use their EBT/SNAP card to make purchases. Organizers also hope the Downtown Market can become a gathering place, and act as a microcosm of the location at the Pavilion at Steamboat Landing.
The downtown market plans to have live music and family entertainment each Tuesday during market hours throughout this summer, and invites customers to bring their families or meet up with friends to enjoy everything we have to offer.
“I am looking forward to the return of this local market that was so well loved by Ithacans who lived, worked, or frequented downtown,” said Judy Ward, Downtown Market Coordinator. “I am excited to help make it a vibrant place to pick up local produce, dairy, and meat; shop for locally created arts and gifts; and enjoy a meal while listening to music in the shade filled oasis of DeWitt Park.”
Organizational Manager for the Ithaca Farmers Market, Kelly Sauve, said “IFM is thrilled to re-connect with its loyal downtown customers and provide another mid-week selling opportunity for our vendors. We hope that DeWitt Park will become a Tuesday afternoon hotspot for the community this year and for years to come.”
“The Ithaca Farmers Market has operated a downtown market at Dewitt Park since 1985, but with COVID, we had to suspend operations,” said Monika Roth, President of Friends of the Ithaca Farmers Market. “We were fortunate to receive County Recovery Grant funding to study the feasibility of re-establishing a market in the center of Ithaca. A survey conducted in winter showed that there was strong interest in having a market in a downtown location. So we are pleased to be working with the City and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance to bring a market back to Dewitt Mall for the 2023 season.”
DeWitt Park is located at 102 E Court St, Ithaca, NY 14850.
To learn more visit the Ithaca Farmers Market website or follow the market on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
• Our Market pages: https://ithacamarket.com/markets/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.