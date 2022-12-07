Downtown Ithaca has counted the public’s votes from its 12th Annual Chowder Cook-Off presented by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis this past weekend, and it’s time to announce the winners. Drum roll, please…
Simeon’s American Bistro once again walked away with the Best Traditional Clam crown, and Ithaca Ale House was second running up while Gorgers Sub earned a third-place finish in the category.
In the Best Seafood Chowder category, Simeon's American Bistro was crowned the winner, and the runners-up were Revelry Yards, and Red’s Place. Moving onto the Best Veggie Chowder, Moosewood Restaurant, downtown’s legendary vegetarian eatery, took home the top prize. Monks on the Commons and Viva Taqueria were the runners-up.
And, last but not least, the Best Meat Chowder saw Newfield's Seabring Inn again claiming the top honor, with Monks on the Commons and The Bistro at La Tourelle coming in as the runners-up.
The 12th Annual Chowder Cook-Off was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) and was held in conjunction with the Ice and Lights Festival presented by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis, which ends this weekend with interactive lighting displays, Santa's Arrival, and a pair of silent discos.
“All our Chowder Cook-Off participants deserve applause for preparing tasty chowders for thousands of people to enjoy. We’re fortunate to have so many talented chefs in our region who bring such innovative concoctions to this contest each year,” says Scott Rougeau, DIA special events director.
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance's next major event is the Chili Cook-Off in March on The Commons. For more information about downtown Ithaca's events, keep an eye on our Facebook Events Page, or visitwww.downtownithaca.com.
