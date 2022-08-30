Commons
Casey Martin

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), in partnership with the City of Ithaca and other community entities, will be making another application to the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant program. The DRI program allocates a large amount of incentive funding ($10 Million) to one community in each of the ten regions of the State. In a release the DIA notes that while it has already convened a group of downtown area stakeholders to advise it and the City on grant preparation, it also wants to obtain the thoughts and ideas of the broader community of people interested in the future of Downtown Ithaca. As part of that effort, the DIA is hosting a community input session on Wednesday, August 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tompkins County Public Library to learn about the priorities and interests of the broader community pertaining to downtown revitalization. Those interested in attending should rsvp by filling out a brief form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdVeP9bVvHnsWpSvQgRVSpFqbmM4XLV2Wigc-ROb3eowMMBBw/viewform

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you