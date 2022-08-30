The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), in partnership with the City of Ithaca and other community entities, will be making another application to the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant program. The DRI program allocates a large amount of incentive funding ($10 Million) to one community in each of the ten regions of the State. In a release the DIA notes that while it has already convened a group of downtown area stakeholders to advise it and the City on grant preparation, it also wants to obtain the thoughts and ideas of the broader community of people interested in the future of Downtown Ithaca. As part of that effort, the DIA is hosting a community input session on Wednesday, August 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tompkins County Public Library to learn about the priorities and interests of the broader community pertaining to downtown revitalization. Those interested in attending should rsvp by filling out a brief form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdVeP9bVvHnsWpSvQgRVSpFqbmM4XLV2Wigc-ROb3eowMMBBw/viewform
Downtown Ithaca Alliance Seeks Public Input On Grant Preparation
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Ten Things Every Ithacan Knows
- Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute
- Woman Slashing Tires On Chestnut Street Taken Into Custody
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing
- Ithaca’s Neighborhoods Have Subtly Distinctive Personalities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation (6)
- Who’s Next?: City To Search For Next IPD Chief Amidst Reimagining Tumult (4)
- Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23 (4)
- Council Approves Incentive To Hire Police Officers (3)
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee (2)
- Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched” (2)
- Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area (2)
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute (2)
- Senator Gillibrand Visits Ithaca to Promote Inflation Reduction Act (2)
- County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety (2)
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons (2)
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy (1)
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term (1)
- Campus Pride Names Ithaca College Among Best For LGBTQ+ Students (1)
- Repeal The Cashless Bail System (1)
- Coffee Battles Still Percolating: Both Starbucks and Gimme! Coffee Face NLRB Complaints (1)
- Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons (1)
- Man Rescued from Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge (1)
- Public Meeting for 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget (1)
- It Don’t Rain In Indianapolis (1)
- Out Of The Car (1)
- Elmira Man Indicted For Fatal Newfield Collision (1)
- IPD Reports That Another Ithaca Delivery Driver Has Been Attacked (1)
- Suspects In Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins (1)
- Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July (1)
- TCAT To Receive $8.7+ Million To Buy More Electric Buses For Ithaca (1)
- Endorsing Joe Sempolinski (1)
- Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase (1)
- IC Strongly Encouraging Face Coverings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus (1)
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.