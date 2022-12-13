The Downtown Ithaca Alliance recently donated over $1,000 to the Community Outreach Workers Program (COWP) hosted by Family & Children’s Services of Ithaca.
The DIA regularly supports the COWP program for its services in the downtown community. The nonprofit organization acquired this donation through its inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign, where the DIA reached out to the public requesting its financial support for this valuable program.
Community Outreach Workers aim to support a welcoming and inclusive downtown community by engaging people with a kind attitude, which is often needed to de-escalate potential conflicts. The Outreach Workers travel throughout downtown’s corridor — from Meadow Drive to Aurora Street and from Court Street to Green Street and include support to the Tompkins County Public Library and Dewitt Park — keeping an eye open for people who are exhibiting signs of distress.
Kiara David and William Taylor are Community Outreach Workers (Street Outreach) in the downtown corridor. The COWP program is funded by Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca, Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA), and other local funders.
“The Community Outreach Worker Program enables the outreach workers to assist people in need on our streets. This program has demonstrated a capacity to make a difference in the lives of these individuals, and we are delighted to help raise extra funding to support this most worthy effort. Thank you to those who donated to our campaign on Giving Tuesday,” says DIA Executive Director Gary Ferguson.
“We thank the Downtown Ithaca Alliance for this generous donation and its ongoing support of our outdoor outreach. We will use these funds to continue providing valuable resources to those in distress and those in need of support service in the downtown community,” says Natalya Cowilich, Community Outreach Coordinator.
For more information about the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, visit downtownithaca.com. Or for the Community Outreach Program, visit fcsith.org/community-outreach.
