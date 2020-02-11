The judges of the 22nd Annual Chili Cook-Off have announced the winners from the coveted contest. The third-and second-place runners up along with first-place winners of this year's event are as follows
In third place for the Best Meat Chili was Mia Restaurant, second place was McCormick's at Moakley House and the first place winner was The Ithaca Ale House. For Best Vegan or Vegetarian Chili, third place goes to Gorgers, second place goes to Moosewood Restaurant and the first prize winner is Viva Taqueria
For the category of Best Chili Inspired Food, third and second place goes to Gorgers for their Key Lime Habanero Cheesecake and their Chocolate Chili Chip Cookie. The first place for this category has been awarded to Cayuga Medical Center for its savory yet sweet Chocolate Chili Brownie.
The winner of Best Beverage was Finger Lakes Cider House for their Cider Brandy, with second place going to Lucky Hare Brewing Company for their Falcon Punch IPA, and third place goes to Black Button Distilling for their Bourbon Cream. These winners for all of the above-listed categories were chosen by a panel of judges.
People who attended the event were given the opportunity to vote for Best Presentation and the other People’s Choice categories. The third-place winner for the People's Choice of Best Presentation went to Taverna Banfi, second place goes to Mia Restaurant and first place goes to Luna Inspired Street Food.
Finally, comes the People's Choice for Best Overall Chili with third place going to Luna Inspired Street Food, second place going to Mia Restaurant, and the first prize being awarded to Taverna Banfi. The winners of the Ithaca Beard and Mustache Club's Beard and 'Stache Competition will be posted to their Facebook page. Funds from the Chili Cook-Off support free programming for all ages such as concerts, festivals, and more that happen year-round in Downtown Ithaca.
"We thank our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and beverages ever,” said Scott Rougeau, Special Events Director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. “We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis, brews, wines and hot cocoa. Plus, we're grateful to our sponsors, Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and City Centre for making this event possible. We hope to see you all again next year,"
