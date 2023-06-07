It has been a busy week at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance as the organization has announced a new Chief Executive Officer along with the launch of a new grant program aimed at helping businesses recover from the pandemic.
New Leadership
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance announced who their next leader will be as Nan Rohrer, a Baltimore-based consultant with years of experience working with organizations focused on downtown revitalization, has been welcomed to the DIA as the group's new Chief Executive Officer.
Rohrer will officially start work by early July, taking the place of longtime leader Gary Ferguson, who announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of June.
The announcement came on June 5 and was the result of an extensive nationwide search conducted by the Pittsburgh-based executive search firm HRS. The search process was led by former DIA Board Chair Ashley Cake and a group of six volunteer search committee members.
Following the announcement, the Chair of the DIA’s Board of Directors John Guttridge said, “Nan has experience carrying out the core focus of a business improvement district in diverse neighborhoods. She has built bridges between multicultural communities while carrying out economic development in a way that hears, respects, and preserves the interests of long-standing communities of color rather than displacing them through gentrification. She has navigated the complex web of different interests such that everyone was heard and welcomed in the community while still building economic vitality and carrying out the clean, safe, and green function that any BID must.”
Rhorer will be taking her leadership role at the DIA during a time when the organization is working on attracting new businesses to fill thousands of square feet of empty office and retail space in Ithaca’s downtown.
After accepting the position Rohrer said, “Downtown Ithaca is well known nationally as a unique community gathering place filled with local dining and retail, cultural experiences, concerts, festivals, and much more that make it the center of the city and region. I am excited to bring my expertise to Ithaca and build upon the great success of the DIA and Downtown already achieved under Gary’s years of extraordinary vision and leadership. Together with the dedicated staff, board, partners, and community, we will further Downtown Ithaca's vitality and enjoyment for those who live, work, study, and visit here.”
Throughout Fergusons 24 year tenure with the DIA, downtown Ithaca grew to welcome three new hotels, a renovation of the Commons, and the construction of more than 1,000 units of housing. Rohrer will be working to build on the growth that downtown Ithaca has experienced under the leadership of Ferguson.
During her years in Baltimore, Rhorer served as the President of the Midtown Community Benefits District — similar to a BID in New York State — where she headed a staff of 30 and presided over the interests and needs of four different neighborhoods. She also served 11 years as the Vice President for Economic Development & Planning with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.
At the DPB, Rohrer worked on large and small projects that touched all sectors of the downtown community. She worked on the Downtown Strategic Plan, the Downtown Retail Plan, and a Downtown Open Space Plan. In recent years, she has served as a consultant specializing in long-term planning and project management and assessment.
Grant Program
The grant program has been named ‘The Downtown Ithaca COVID Recovery Small Business Grant Program’ and is aimed at helping downtown businesses recover from the pandemic. It will make 10 grants of up to $8,000 each available to businesses that meet the program's criteria.
The grants can be used for both capital improvements and marketing costs. Among the eligible uses are leasehold improvements, signage, equipment, furniture and fixtures, advertising, and e-commerce.
The program was created utilizing funding provided by the Tompkins County Recovery Fund. This fund allocated federal ARPA funds to a variety of community projects, including the Downtown grant program.
To qualify for one of the grants, businesses will need to demonstrate how they were impacted during the pandemic and how they are positioned to recover, grow, and move forward in this post-pandemic marketplace. Women and minority businesses will receive priority scoring for this program. Businesses also must have been in operation before March 2020.
The deadline for application is June 15, 2023. Interested businesses are encouraged to apply and call the DIA office at 607-277-8679 if they have questions or need further information. Application materials can be found at: https://www.downtownithaca.com/dicrsbg/
DIA Executive Director Gary Ferguson has said that the grant program was created to address several major community and business challenges. According to Ferguson, “It helps to alleviate continuing COVID-19 impacts; it supports small local businesses; it prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion in the business community; it helps build business resiliency and sustainability; and it aligns with the County’s Comprehensive Plan.”
Ferguson continued saying, “We are grateful to Tompkins County for providing this funding and look forward to strengthening the ten grant recipients.”
(1) comment
Another white person??????
