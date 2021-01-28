ITHACA, NY -- This week, U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino rejected Officer Sarah Crews’ allegations that the city of Ithaca discriminated against her based on sexual orientation or retaliated against her for complaining of the alleged discrimination by seeking the termination of her employment. Judge D’Agostino fully dismissed Officer Sarah Crews’ lawsuit against the City and its current and retired chiefsof Police.
Crews filed the $5 million lawsuit against the city in 2017, when she claimed the biggest issue is the police department's default policy to have her search female suspects more than her male counterparts. She said this puts her at risk because as a non-gender-conforming lesbian, some female arrestees have threatened her with false sexual abuse allegations. Crews claimed that after she expressed her concerns to superviros, she was retaliated against.
Judge D’Agostino’s decision documents Crews’ misconduct in great detail, including yelling and swearing at superior officers on numerous occasions; unlawfully arresting a minor; numerous citizen complaints of rudeness and unnecessary confrontations; rudeness with county dispatch personnel; passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and demeaning the crossing guard who complained about it; failing to render assistance to fellow officers, including in a life threatening situation; telling a female prisoner she was about to search that she (Crews) is a bull dyke; andrepeatedly making threatening comments to officers and supervisors.
The court noted that nearly all of the misconduct is admitted to by Crews, summarizing that "Plaintiff admits to much, if not all, of the underlying conduct" and "[t]he conduct to which Plaintiff admits certainly violated the Department's rules and regulations." Judge D'Agostino additionally states that "[a]lthough an individual certainly has the right to object to treatment he or she believes to be discriminatory, those objections do not entirely insulate that individual from discipline when they repeatedly violate the rules and regulations of the employer."
Crews remains now — as she has been for nearly a year-and-a-half — suspended by Chief DennisNayor pending an arbitration of the city’s intent to terminate her employment for severe misconduct on the job. As required by the PBA labor contract, she has received over $166,000 (and counting) in salary and benefits throughout this suspension.
